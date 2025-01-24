JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Accuses Donald Trump for ‘Using’ His Grandfather as a Political Prop

One of America’s most prominent names, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, popularly known as JFK, will be given undue justice! Thanks to Donald Trump. The late personality, who served as the 35th president of the United States and fought to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all Americans, died unexpectedly, leaving millions heartbroken. Despite JFK’s numerous health problems throughout his life. He never lost his determination to do big things for his country.

Under his administration, he secured achievements such as the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty and the Alliance for Progress. Sadly, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas. He was accompanied by his wife, Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally’s wife, Nellie, when he was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, from the Texas School Book Depository.

The motorcade immediately rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, but Kennedy was declared dead approximately 30 minutes after the shooting. While the assassination has sparked several conspiracy theories to date, in recent news, Trump returned to the White House and has ordered the release of thousands of classified governmental documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Still, not everyone is pleased with the decision—especially one of Kennedy’s grandchildren.

On January 23, Trump signed an executive order to declassify any remaining federal records about the assassinations of JFK, his brother Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. As per HuffPost, Trump claimed, “Everything will be revealed.” This move could bring some attention and clarity to one of the most debated events in modern history that has been a mystery for the past six decades. Reports suggest that Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of JFK, expressed disapproval of the move.

The 32-year-old Vogue political correspondent took to X and penned down his thoughts, calling the release of the documents “nothing heroic.” Given that Schlossberg’s grandfather was killed, these words are shocking to many, as people expected his happiness. “The truth is a lot sadder than the myth—a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme,” Schlossberg wrote. “Declassification is using JFK as a political prop when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.”

Meanwhile, not all members of the late president’s family think the same; for instance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was appointed to Trump’s Cabinet following a presidential campaign, has long supported the release of these records. Moreover, Robert Kennedy had previously urged former President Joe Biden to release the remaining records in 2023 on the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. Therefore, Donald Trump’s decision to fulfill a promise made during a pre-inauguration rally has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a long-due matter and others as a new political stunt to gain media attention.