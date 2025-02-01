John Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the hands of an assassin on November 22, 1963. Kennedy was the 35th President of the United States. The then President was in the backseat of the presidential motorcade when the assassination took place. His wife, Jacqueline Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally’s wife Nellie were also present in the car.

The car was parading through the Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas with the politician and their wives in tow. Lee Harvey Oswald shot the President in his throat. The bullet is said to have gone through JFK’s throat and then hit Connally’s shoulder. Oswald who was an ex-military marine shot another bullet through the President’s head.

The theories have once again resurfaced in full force after Donald Trump signed off an order to release all the documents related to the case. The President has issued an order for “full and complete release” within the next 15 days.

Speculation surrounding classified documents

Joe Biden declassified 13,000 documents related to JFK’s assassination in 2022. 70,000 are now available to the public to access. Speculation about a possible coverup arose when 3,684 documents related to the case were kept classified.

John F Kennedy’s brain was removed during his autopsy in 1963 and was later discovered to be missing from the National Archives in the late 1960s The whereabouts of his brain remain unknown pic.twitter.com/kZJlppJeeh — UberFacts (@UberFacts) March 25, 2023

Authorities claimed that keeping the remaining files is crucial to keeping sensitive intelligence private. Another reason behind keeping them private was because the names of individuals who are alive has been mentioned in the documents.

Doctor claims there was more than one assassin at the scene

After being shot the politician was rushed to the Parkland Memorial Hospital after being shot. The doctors who treated the late President alleged that more than one person was involved in the assassination.

After the investigation was carried out Oswald was ruled out to be the only assassin present at the site. Oswald reportedly carried out the shooting from the 6th floor of a building as JFK’s car passed by. Dr. Ronald Jones raised a question about the conducted investigation.

(RT if you like it!) Color by me: On November 24 at 12:20 p.m, Lee Harvey Oswald is shot to death by Jack Ruby. pic.twitter.com/TztUfsdshk — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) May 26, 2016

“If Oswald was in the sixth-floor depository, how could he (JFK) have been shot from the front then? And so was there more than one assailant?” Jones questioned while doubting the validity of the investigation findings.

JFK’s bodyguard hints towards a second shooter

Reports suggested that three bullets rang out at the scene of the assassination. The first one went through the President’s throat and the third one went through his head. Conspiracy theories claim that the second bullet was shot by a second shooter. The shooter could have camouflaged in the patch of grass that fell in the route of the motorcade. The Warren Commission ruled out any speculation by claiming that the second bullet was the one that hit Kennedy’s neck and then injured the Governor of Texas.

Paul Landis, who served as one of Kennedy’s bodyguards then made a major revelation that might confirm this theory. Landis’ account of the situation alleges that the Governor and the President weren’t hit with the same bullet. Landis claimed that he found a third bullet “sitting on the back ledge” of the car.

Footage taken from a second angle goes missing

The exact moment that the President was shot was filmed on camera by a man named Abraham Zapruder. In the clip, Jackie can be seen leaning over the vehicle to retrieve what is said to be a part of the President’s brain or skull.

Another video taken by Orville Nix that showed a different angle of the assassination was never viewed by the public. The US government subpoenaed Nix to submit the clip as evidence for the investigation. What was strange was that the footage was never returned to him.

Today, JFK will finally get justice when his true killer is revealed – soon: 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HoJHdqJoKF — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 22, 2025

Nix’s granddaughter Gail eventually filed a lawsuit to get the footage back. The footage taken by Orville Nix possibly showed the grassy patch in the frame. Conspiracy theorists believe that acquiring the footage could answer the mystery of a possible second shooter.

Lee Harvey Oswald’s Soviet Union connection

Several conspiracy theories question Lee Harvey Oswald’s time in the Soviet Union. Documents that were released two years ago revealed that Lee had visited Mexico two months before JFK was killed. The records also revealed that the assassin met up with Consul Valery Kostikov on his trip.

The CIA identified Kostikov as a KGB officer in the Soviet Spy Agency. What was more shocking was that the department of the agency he worked for was confirmed to oversee “sabotage and assassination.”

The reports also brought several other shocking revelations to light. Oswald was trying to secure a visa to Cuba which was led by Fidel Castro. Cuba and the Soviet Union were allies at the time.

Oswald had also spent four years of his life in the Soviet Union when he was 20 years old. He returned to the US in 1962 with a wife and a child. What conspiracy theorists find suspicious is that the assassin did not face any consequences for deflecting during the Cold War.

People have speculated that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been a spy for the CIA and spent 4 years of his life being a double agent.

Strange UFO link of CIA agent screening Oswald

Reuben Efron who was a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel was reportedly screening Oswald for years. Documents that were released in 2017, revealed that the CIA had been keeping an eye on Oswald and even intercepted his correspondence with his mother.

The screening that the CIA conducted might have been written off as the usual practice. The detail that people find odd in this situation is that Reuben Efron’s anime was linked to the alleged 1955 UFO sighting.

The agent was travelling to the Soviet Union along with U.S. Senator Richard Russell when the incident took place and another senior army officer. The group claimed to see UFOs in the sky while they were on the train journey to their destination. They described seeing two “circular and unconventional aircraft resembling flying discs or flying saucers …taking off almost vertically, one minute apart.”