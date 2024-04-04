Trump Accuses Biden of Causing 'Border Bloodbaths', Internet Responds: "Stop Fooling Us!"

This week, former president Donald Trump, encircled by law enforcement and standing behind a sign that said, "Stop Biden's Border Bloodbath," delivered a powerful vocal and visual statement. “I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden’s border bloodbath— and that’s what it is, it’s a bloodbath,” Trump said in remarks from Grand Rapids.

“They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago. You know, it’s all about misinformation,” he added. “But it’s a border bloodbath, and it’s destroying our country and it’s a very bad thing happening. It’s going to end on the day that I take office.”

TRUMP: “I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden’s Border Bloodbath, that’s what it is a bloodbath... and it’s destroying our country. And it will end on the day that I take office.” pic.twitter.com/bcDWBFssHr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

As per The Hill, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the launch of BidenBloodbath.com, a website that highlights the border situation and the ways that the surge in migrants has affected battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, ahead of Trump's rally in Michigan. “We will stop the plunder, rape, slaughter, and destruction of our American suburbs, cities, and towns,” Trump said. “We will end deadly sanctuary cities immediately. I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement. And we will impose a Naval blockade on the cartels, and we will hit the cartels very hard.”

Trump brought up the tragedy of Ruby Garcia, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident who was murdered last month. According to reports, the accused murderer entered the nation illegally, was deported to Mexico in the fall of 2020, and then returned at a later date, according to the authorities. The former president lamented his own legal issues for a little while before promising that Garcia's killer would face justice. “I’m the only one that has to put up a bond. I didn’t do anything wrong. I had to put up a bond this morning for $175 million,” Trump said, referring to his New York fraud case. “I did nothing wrong. They can shoot somebody, kill somebody, and walk out of jail an hour later.”

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

Biden's campaign’s communications director in Michigan, Alyssa Bradley called out the Republican leader over his 'bloodbath' comments, “Donald Trump didn’t care about law and order when violent crime rose under his watch, he didn’t care when he encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol, and he didn’t care when he told victims of mass shootings to ‘get over it." “The idea of Trump ‘standing’ with Michigan law enforcement is laughable from the same person who has consistently disrespected and tried to defund police programs when he was president,” Bradley added. “ He can’t paper over that dangerous record.” Netizens expressed their opinions about Trump's failed border control issues on X:

I think around 8 years ago he was saying the same thing right? Then he screwed it up by trying to give a couple million illegals amnesty, right?



But it’ll be different this time!! — Rich Young (@ry4260) April 2, 2024

What did he do for the four years he was president? Did he build the wall which Mexico supposed to pay for?



He stoped the bill in the house which supposed to solve this border menace. He has nothing to offer Americans except political revenge. — Tenasu (@mattenasu) April 2, 2024

“And it’s such a blood bath, I tanked the border patrol endorsed border bill which would have fixed the problem, so I have something to run on! America LAST! — bucs601 (@bucs601) April 2, 2024

Why didn't Trump work on border security when he was given a four-year term ?



Stop fooling the Public . — Shivani Singh (@shivanirawatji) April 3, 2024

