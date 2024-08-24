Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 21, made a sudden pause during his rally in Asheboro, North Carolina— his first since his attempted assassination in July, in Butler Pennsylvania. The business tycoon noticed a disturbance in the crowd and promptly called out for help, seeking medical assistance for a rallygoer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits

"What's wrong?" the Republican nominee inquired before blurting, "A doctor, please!" As the heat grew unbearable during the open rally, Trump reassured the crowd and the medicos by saying, "It is very hot here. Take your time, doctor, take your time, thank you!" According to Newsweek, the person suffered heat-related concern as the news outlet overheard the Secret Service clarify that the person received prompt attention from the EMTs. At the event, Trump was shielded by bulletproof glass for added protection— a precaution previously given only to the sitting president. The near miss with Thomas Matthews Crooks didn't deter him from meeting with the woman in distress and offering her a hug before continuing with his speech.

A woman at Trump’s rally had a medical emergency so President Trump left the stage to check on her and give her a hug 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G6n38qupe6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

In response, the crowd cheered, "We love Trump." Returning to the podium, Trump criticizing his political opponents, asserted, "The world is on fire, and Kamala and Biden have marched us to the brink of World War III," as reported by The Express. The Texas GOP praised Trump on social media. They gushed, "Trump just stopped his whole rally to make sure one of the people in the audience was okay after there were shouts for a doctor in the crowd. What a genuinely good guy." Previously, Trump rallied at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame alongside his running mate, J. D. Vance. The state of North Carolina is going to be a crucial political battleground as recent polls indicate it is a decider state, as reported by U.S. News.

Trump just stopped his whole rally to make sure one of the people in the audience was okay after there were shouts for a doctor in the crowd. What a genuinely good guy. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 21, 2024

Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris also faced a similar situation during her rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As she asserted the promise to fight for the fundamental rights of American women, she witnessed an individual in need of some medical assistance. "We need a medical assistant here. Let's make a path if you all don't mind," Harris said in the middle of her speech pausing for the medical team to arrive.

The man may hurt feelings and say things bluntly, I believe he’s a real guy. What you see is what you get! He’s not fake which can’t be said about others — Stuart (@Beeger297) August 21, 2024

After being assured that all was right, she gave a thumbs-up to the medical team and the person in distress. She said, "We are going to be okay," and continued with her speech. Thereafter, she asserted, "This is who we are, this is what we're about, looking out for each other. We care about each other. It's about truly understanding what 'love thy neighbor' means." According to Newsweek, more than 15,000 attendees attended the event as shared by the Harris Campaign.