Nil Patel proposed to his partner at a Taylor Swift concert as Swift sang Love Story. The TikTok video went viral recently, and the response it received ranged from people suggesting that the partner's reaction was a red flag and that she didn't seem to be into the proposal.

According to Newsweek, Nil doesn't give gifts. The 33-year-old asserted that he disapproves of any "Hallmark" holiday and does not believe in supporting that particular tax-funding ecosystem. He is pleased to go on vacations and says "I love you," but he has a lengthy history of never buying gifts for others. This changed when Taylor Swift came to Chicago.

Nil is seen getting down on one knee and beaming in the popular TikTok video from the concert while Swift sings Love Story. The woman appears to pull away from him as he stands up and tries to kiss her, viewers noted. The comments suggested that she "wanted to say no," and told him to leave her since there were "so many red flags."

One person said in the comment section, "Idk man," while another remarked, "Ouch," implying that it might have been hurtful. One person added, "Even the guy in front of you wanted to be excited but then he saw her reaction and he was like I'm gonna mind my own." A fourth person commented, "HAHAHAHA THATS A NOOOO." Another humorously added, "Taylor sang live at our engagement."

However, the viewers weren't aware that the pair were already married. Priya, Nil's wife of eight years, is the woman in the video. Before their wedding, Nil tried to make a grand proposal, but his mother "kind of gave it away," he said during the interview. When the time came for Swift's concert, he felt it was time for a second attempt.

As per the outlet, he surprised Priya with the tickets the morning of Swift's Chicago performance, and he also left notes for two people seated close to them urging them to record the special event. "They were confused because my wife would refer to me as her husband," said Nil. "Some people were shocked but mostly the people next to me were happy."

In the video, some social media users remarked that he proposed by giving her a bracelet rather than a ring. Nil gifted Priya a Cartier love bracelet. "She never expected it because I don't change my tune," he revealed. "This was special. I never got to do a proposal and I thought this would be a good opportunity."

Nil provided Newsweek with a different video of the proposal that showed Priya's shock at receiving the bracelet. As the song comes to a close, the couple shares hugs and kisses. Later, Nil uploaded a video of himself selecting the bracelet and organizing the messages he would distribute to people.

