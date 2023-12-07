Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Turns Two Amid Controversy, Ex Maralee Nichols Throws Train-Themed Party

In the middle of ongoing media scrutiny and allegations of being a "deadbeat dad" by the Kardashians, Tristan Thompson’s third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, celebrated their son Theo’s second birthday with a vibrant train-themed party on Monday. The 32-year-old NBA player and Maralee share Theo, born in December 2021, a child conceived during Tristans’s on-and-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Despite the family drama and Thompson’s absence from the Instagram Stories capturing the festivities, Nichols flaunted a joyous celebration, featuring a train-themed decor with balloon letters spelling out 'CHUGGA CHUGGA TWO TWO.' The birthday celebration included a small train track, where Theo was seen happily playing with personalized building blocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maralee Nichols (@maraleenichols)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Swoons Over Pic of This Shirtless Man Amid Rumors of Getting Back With Her Ex

As per Page Six, the celebration comes two months after Kai Cyre, sister of Jordan Craig (Tristan’s first baby mama), accused the NBA star of being a not available father, saying he hadn’t paid child support. "Tristan has not paid the child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince's school tuition, he hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now," Kai exclaimed on Instagram.

Thompson’s tumultuous relationship with Khloe ended forever in 2021 and by December of the same year, it was revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee while still indulging with Khloe. The duo also had a surrogate pregnant with their son Tatum at the time. Nichols and Theo have become the center of media attention, with allegations of Thompson being a neglectful parent. The ongoing drama has posed questions about the careers and public images of both Thompson and Nichols.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

As per Daily Mail, Khloe was emotional and devastated as she slammed Thompson for 'humiliating' her with another public scandal. “I called him and was just like, what have you got to say? It was more yelling on my end, than him talking, trying to plead his case. There's not much to talk about in my opinion, it's a joke, it's gross, it's a joke, it's embarrassing, it's disgusting, and we're all over it. I'm like, I didn't buy tickets to this f***ing circus but somehow I'm watching all these clowns act out in front of me, I want a refund, return to sender, I don't want to be at this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f***ing clown car and no matter what he says nothing's going to give me the answers that I'm looking for, the closure,” she said.

Also Read: Tristan Thompson 'Grosses Out' Supporters During a Private Conversation With Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maralee Nichols (@maraleenichols)

The celebration of Theo's second birthday is a testament to Maralee's resilience amid the controversies surrounding their family. As she and Thompson navigate the complexities of co-parenting, the public eye remains focused on their interactions and the impact on their children's lives. While Thompson has yet to publicly acknowledge Theo, Nichols continues to share glimpses of their life, marking important milestones and expressing the joy of motherhood. The ongoing saga serves as a reminder of the intricate challenges faced by individuals navigating relationships, parenthood, and the unforgiving glare of the public spotlight.

Also Read: When Kourtney Proposed to Be Khloe’s Surrogate: 'Will Be the Oven for Her Bun if She Shall Need'

More from Inquisitr

Here Are 6 Emotional Relationship Confessions From Khloé Kardashian That Made Her Fans Love Her

Khloe Kardashian Fans Heartbroken As They Notice This Detail on Her Instagram Post With Kids