Khloe Kardashian Lets Ex Tristan Thompson Shift To Her House After Death Of His Mom

Khloé Kardashian stood by Tristan Thompson's side after the passing of his mother, even going as far as allowing him to live in her house.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star disclosed that her ex, along with his 16-year-old brother Amari, moved in with her after the passing of their mother, Andrea, in January. During the season three finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday (July 27), the cameras captured Khloe and Kim Kardashian making an immediate decision to fly to Tristan in Toronto on Kim's private jet. Their purpose was to offer support and assistance to Tristan in the aftermath of his mother Andrea's passing.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding, so Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed," During the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé, who is 39 years old, shared with the cameras.

During a confessional scene, Khloé reminisced about her initial conversation with Tristan, who is 32 years old, following the tragic passing of his mother, Andrea Thompson, due to a heart attack. “Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day, Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively, "The reality star commented on the death that occurred in January.

The professional basketball player expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Khloé and her loved ones, acknowledging their unwavering support during his difficult time: Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys, You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you," he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

Khloé mentioned that the circumstances surrounding what happened to Tristan's house during his personal loss seemed to carry a symbolic significance for her: “God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be? I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives, I am grateful that I am strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now. You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That is not how I was raised.” she said.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan, I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids, you know. I've lost my dad, and my dad was like a fairy tale parent, but still, I can't wrap my head around losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and it's just heartbreaking, and to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot, I just think that this is what family does when s**t hits the fan. All you have is your family and Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives." Khloe said in the confessional.

