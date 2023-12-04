Tristan Thompson 'Grosses Out' Supporters During a Private Conversation With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson's recent words about his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian offended a lot of The Kardashians fans. After his adultery came to light, Tristan struggled to mend his strained ties with the prominent family. The two had a turbulent relationship as a consequence of the controversies, and many fans weren't interested in seeing Khloé reconcile with a toxic ex.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, he said during the episode, "Sometimes for men, they don't realize until they're 40 or 50 when their train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn't left. Hopefully, my train hasn't left." To this, Khloé replied, "I absolutely hate your analogies." In one of her confessionals, she said, "These random one-liners... that have nothing to do with the situation at hand." As their conversation went ahead, Tristan said, "It's easier to sit in your own s**t than get out your sh** and wipe yourself off." Interestingly, the athlete's one-liner offended many in an internet thread. As per the outlet, one fan commented, "Imagine thirsting after this man!" Another user wrote, "Tristan’s just a massive child. He walks around like one, and whatever he’s saying here confirms it." A third user wrote, "Tristan’s so deeply unattractive just by the jumbled way he talks. And he looks like a complete doofus on top of that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

The NBA player made amends with Kylie Jenner on the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians, four years after he had an affair with Kylie's closest friend, Jordyn Woods. At Kylie's residence for what he considered an "overdue" sit-down, Tristan informed the cosmetics tycoon, "I think you were affected the most with the situation of losing a sistly. Tristan said, "You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend, and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

As reported by CNN, Tristan further added, "It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry, and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f--king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Apart from Kylie, Kourtney didn't hold back her sentiments for Tristan during his conversation with the elder Kardashian sister in the episode that aired last month. Kourtney asked Tristan, "I see these TikTok videos, and there's these people, and they're like, 'I am a sociopath narcissist. I have no empathy, no feelings.' Do you think there's any part of you that relates to that?" To this, Tristan replied, "I think for me, you know, I want Khloé to be happy, and whatever that may be, I'm fully supportive of that." Kourtney continued by expressing her belief that, to maintain harmony within the family, the women are often overly understanding of the males who have harmed them. She further added, "I feel like in this family, you guys are so lucky. Like, all the guys, because, for whatever reason, it's held a higher priority of like, 'Let's keep everyone happy and getting along."

