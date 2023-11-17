Tristan Thompson Calls Himself a 'F---ing Idiot,' Apologizes to Kylie Jenner For Jordyn Woods Scandal

Basketball star Tristan Thompson took a bold step in reconciling with Kylie Jenner in a recent episode of The Kardashians, expressing remorse for his role in the infamous Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that shook the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2019. The episode featured a touching conversation between Thompson and Jenner, shedding light on the consequences of his actions and the impact on their relationships.

Tristan, now 32, initiated the conversation, acknowledging the strain on his previously strong and positive relationship with Jenner. He admitted that the consequences of his infidelity affected everyone differently, but that Jenner, in particular, bore the brunt of the loss of a sisterly bond, as reported by Page Six. His affair with Jenner's best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods, triggered a chain reaction that strained not only Kylie's friendship but also the dynamic within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Tristan openly apologized during the emotional conversation, admitting that his actions were neither right nor smart. He apologized for being a "f—king idiot" and blamed his poor decision on his youthful and careless mindset at the time of the scandal. Jenner graciously accepted the apology, appreciating its sincerity.

The conversation took a reflective turn when Jenner revealed details about her post-scandal relationship with Jordyn. The beauty mogul revealed that she was extremely reliant on Jordyn, treating her as a sister, and couldn't imagine life without her at the time. The fallout, however, resulted in a necessary separation, allowing both of them to grow individually. Despite the rift, Kylie emphasized that she and Jordyn's friendship has since been repaired, with occasional talks and catch-ups.

Tristan's acknowledgment of Jordyn's impact did not go unnoticed. He urged Jenner to let Jordyn know that he was sorry, acknowledging that she, too, had faced significant challenges during that turbulent time. The athlete expressed a desire to reclaim his family's respect and emphasized the importance of accepting responsibility for his actions. In a confessional, he expressed his desire to be a better person, particularly for the sake of his daughter, while acknowledging the wake-up call provided by his life experiences, per People.

While the apology was a significant step toward reconciliation, Jenner admitted that getting past Thompson's repeated infidelity toward her sister, Khloé Kardashian, was difficult. Thompson's betrayal extended beyond the Woods scandal, with the revelation that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while Khloé was expecting their second child via surrogate.

Jenner expressed her desire to move on from the pain caused by Thompson's actions in a touching moment. She emphasized Kardashian's magical and resilient spirit, emphasizing that her sister deserved nothing less. Despite the difficulties, Jenner's compassionate nature allowed for the possibility of healing.

Thompson, for his part, admitted his flaws and the selfishness that drove his actions. He acknowledged a lack of understanding of the value of good people and expressed a desire for development. The athlete emphasized his intention to right his wrongs one day at a time, with the ultimate goal of regaining his family's trust. The episode ended with Thompson and Jenner exchanging hugs and expressions of mutual love.

