The Surprising Connection Between Brad Pitt & Travis Scott to His Latest Album, ‘Utopia'

Brad Pitt's 2,200-acre Château Miraval in the South of France is where the Sicko Mode rapper recorded his new album, Utopia. According to Just Jared, Instagram user Legends Inc. revealed the information in a post on Saturday, although the clues have been around for some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Inc. (@legends.inc)

Also Read: Here's All You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Love Life: From Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet

On July 30, the official Instagram account for Miraval Studios shared a picture of Travis Scott spitting bars on the mic with the message "@travisscott making history," to which Scott responded with the words "I miss my house." Only a few weeks earlier, Scott shared a glimpse inside the recording session taking place at Miraval Studios. Scott's Utopia was released on July 28 and contains guest appearances from Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, Sza, Drake, and 21 Savage.

It's worth noting that Pink Floyd and Sade formerly called Miraval Studios, located eight hours South of Paris, their musical home before Pitt bought the vineyard and revitalized the establishment. Featuring a 115-foot saltwater pool, two guest suites, a kitchen, an artist salon, and a rooftop with picturesque views of the opulent estate, the studio was the subject of an intriguing profile in Billboard in October 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miraval Studios (@miravalstudios)

The structure is atop Miraval's winery, which Joseph-Louis Lambot, the estate's first owner, constructed in the 1850s and is now renowned for its rosé. It houses three video and sound editing booths, production offices, a room housing Quintard's collection of 170+ microphones, a recording studio, a live room known together as Studio One, a reverb room, a kitchen, an artist salon, and two guest suites.

Also Read: Travis Scott Shades Ex Kylie Jenner and Her Beau Timothee Chalamet in ‘Meltdown'

If the name "Château Miraval" rings a bell, it's because the celebrity winery has been in the spotlight ever since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. In 2008, the couple jointly owned a vineyard, and in 2021, she sold her portion of the business to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Russian-affiliated Stoli Group, as reported by ET.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miraval Studios (@miravalstudios)

Also Read: ASAP Rocky Disses Travis Scott in a New Song Over His Alleged Romance With Rihanna

Last month, there was renewed attention on the conflict surrounding Brad and Angelina's French vineyard. In an attempt to reclaim ownership of the vineyard, Jolie's previous investment firm, Nouvel, filed documents alleging that Pitt "stripped" and "looted" Château Miraval. Pitt now shares Nouvel's fifty percent ownership stake in Château Miraval. According to court documents acquired by ET, Jolie's former investment business says that Pitt has sought to "seize de facto control" of the vineyard by spending millions of dollars on a succession of "vanity projects."

Additionally, the papers stated that Pitt attempted to turn over half of the value of Château Miraval's most valuable assets to his buddy and business partner for free. Also, according to Nouvel, Pitt used the company's assets for the benefit of his other businesses. The actor "has poured millions more into this business," a person close to the case told the outlet, claiming that he plundered the corporation "absurd." It is claimed in the papers that Pitt's "misconduct escalated" when Jolie sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo (a subsidiary of the Stoli Group) in 2021.

References:

https://www.etonline.com/how-brad-pitt-played-a-role-in-travis-scotts-new-album-utopia-209653

https://www.etonline.com/brad-pitt-accused-of-looting-french-vineyard-he-owned-with-ex-angelina-jolie-207815

https://www.justjared.com/2023/08/13/theres-an-unexpected-connection-between-brad-pitt-travis-scott-through-his-latest-album-utopia/

https://www.billboard.com/music/features/miraval-brad-pitt-damien-quintard-recording-studio-cover-story-1235150576/

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Shares Flirty 'Get Dressed With Me' Video Only to Delete It Later

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Moved on for Good and Are Focused on Co-Parenting Kids