Travis Scott’s ‘Circus Maximus Tour’ Concert Prompts Fake Earthquake Reports in Italy

Travis Scott made the floor tremble quite literally with his performance. The rap star's Circus Maximus Tour concert in Milan, which recorded 80,000 fans in attendance, sparked fake earthquake alarms in the vicinity of the concert venue during the electrifying performance. As Billboards reported, the locals feared a destructive earthquake on its way to Italy. This was however not the first time Scott caused such concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Fans took to the internet to call the rapper the greatest of all time. An X user @hardtingz, penned, "You know you made it when you have big crowds in the US and even bigger ones internationally!" Another user @TheFunZoneSpot, opined, "That's crazy...Travis Scott had the whole crowd going psycho." @obinacci echoed, "Travis Scott globally is a big force. Locals reportedly mistook vibrations from the concert for earthquakes "

Travis Scott performed for +80K people in Milan on the Circus Maximus Tour 🤯🇮🇹



Locals reportedly mistook vibrations from the concert for earthquakes (via Il Messaggero) pic.twitter.com/pbya9TMsLo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 24, 2024

The Nightcrawler rapper posted a video of his Milan performance that featured the huge crowd in question. He captioned the same, "LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM. 'NO THIS ISN'T FESTIVAL. THIS A SHOW ON THE TOUR' IN THE WORDS OF STROMBERG. MILAN YALL OWE ME NOTHING. YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER. CIRCUS MAXIMUS. @whitetrashtyler WAS ACTUALLY TURNT ABOUT THIS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Previously in his concert in Rome, similar tremors were felt. The venue, an archaeological park is famously known for its historic significance as it dates back to the time when Julius Caesar ruled. The ancient site was renowned for chariot races around 2000 years ago. Locals complained about shaky windows and beds as fans sang at the top of their lungs, stomping their feet to the music, as reported by Rolling Stone.

An #earthquake at the #TravisScott concert in in #Rome?

60k people, 70kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate and energy of

E = 6.2 MJ

which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away! pic.twitter.com/inFfBNxUiG — Giovanni Diaferia (@GioviDiaferia) August 9, 2023

The Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology has not reported any seismic disturbance in the region. However, last year, seismologist Giovanni Diaferia, from the Italian Institute calculated the tremors felt by locals in Rome and tweeted, "60k people, 70 kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate energy of E = 6.2 MJ which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away."

he might just be the greatest live performer ever — Thornhill 🍉 (@Thornhill4747) July 24, 2024

Alfonsina Russo, who overlooked the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, took heed of the impact then and urged the officials to not allow such fests and concerts to take place around sensitive zones with historic value. Speaking to AGI she said, "In my opinion, musical events can be held, but they should be carefully chosen like opera and ballet. Rock concerts are best held in stadiums so as to not endanger public safety." In a Facebook live stream, Alessandro Onorato, Rome’s City Council member countered the Russo and said, the fees to use the Circus Maximus for concerts last year brought 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million).