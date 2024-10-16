When Travis Scott Subtly Mocked Kylie Jenner's Business in an Ad and Fans Were Quick to Spot It

If you're keeping up with The Kardashians, you might have noticed her surprising new business move. Kylie Jenner shared a video on Instagram showing her coming out of a pool with a drink in hand. It turns out, she's launched her new drink, Sprinter Vodka Soda. Meanwhile, Travis Scott seemingly took a dig at his ex-girlfriend Jenner. He posted a photo that some interpreted as shady, featuring two cans from his alcohol brand. The cans of Cacti Hard Seltzer were placed on the kitchen island of his luxurious Los Angeles home, as reported by The US Sun.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Nothing better." The timing of Scott's post raised eyebrows, coming just a day after Jenner's major announcement. Fans speculated about the intentional timing and took to Reddit to share their thoughts. One user posted a screenshot of Scott's Story, titling the thread, "Trav throwing shade?" Soon, netizens chimed in with their opinions on the apparent exchange. One user wrote, “Being shady to your Baby mama business when in the end it will only benefit YOUR kids is wild." Another one said, "This is not cool if it's actually for her. "Nevertheless, Perez Hilton reported that several others were unimpressed by both beverages.

One person wrote, “Well jokes on them no one drinks hard seltzers anymore." Another one wrote, "All of it is garbage. It’s like comparing garbage to garbage.” Moreover, just like Sprinter, Scott's hard seltzer brand, Cacti, offers four flavors: strawberry, tropical fruit, pineapple mango, and lemon-lime. The rapper discreetly reintroduced Cacti at the beginning of this year, following its temporary discontinuation in December 2021 after the Astroworld tragedy, as reported by Buzz Feed News. Therefore, with the debut of Sprinter, it seems Scott is not particularly pleased about Jenner introducing a competing product.

Amidst this, Scott's post followed accusations that he was subtly shading Jenner in his latest music video. Emily Ratajkowski was featured in various provocative outfits, posing in a luxurious Los Angeles mansion for his track, I Know? At one point, Ratajkowski wore a revealing black lingerie set, sitting on a bed while Scott sensually moved her thong waistband down. She was partially nude, adorned with several large silver chains around her neck. This sparked a discussion among followers on Reddit, as they shared their thoughts on the provocative video.

Meanwhile, in a quick recap, Jenner and Scott had an on-again, off-again relationship for approximately five years. During this time, they had two children together, Stormi and Aire. Following reports of their split in January 2023, Jenner began dating Timotheé Chalamet. Since then, Scott has appeared to throw shade at the actor in his music, suggesting his dissatisfaction with Jenner moving on. He also made a reference to her in the song Meltdown from his 2023 album, Utopia. He raps, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs/Got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/Burn an athlete like it’s calories Find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

This article was originally published on 03.07.24.