Here's How Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Revealed His Thanksgiving Plans Amid Brewing Romance With Swift

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the speculation of how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate is mounting. In the Kelce household, however, it is a bit more uncertain due to the professional commitments of their sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, who have had a tradition of traveling during the holidays for a very long time. Donna Kelce, the matriarch and proud mother of the NFL stars, revealed her plans for the upcoming holiday. Amid the upcoming Thanksgiving festivities,

Donna expressed a degree of uncertainty about Travis’ plans for the holiday as the Kansas City Chiefs player has a game scheduled on Sunday. Donna asserted, “I'm not quite sure what Travis’ plans are. But I do know that I'll be in Philly because he has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Donna, aged 71, also commented on her newfound celebrity status and her experiences in the spotlight after several appearances at Travis’ games. She revealed that being recognized has been a great experience, describing it as "kind of fun," highlighting the love she received from NFL fans and Swifties alike.

The most interesting aspect of the Kelce family’s Thanksgiving plans is how their celebrations are slightly different from conventional traditions due to the demands of an NFL lifestyle. As per Daily Mail, Donna shared, "I've never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays, it's just the life of being a mom for the NFL. It's always work so you have to kind of go where they are."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

The holiday season is also intertwined with I Know Places singer Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. However, despite their budding romance at its peak, Swift seems to be swerving the upcoming game in Philadelphia to prepare for her upcoming shows in South America, while Donna will be in the game extending her engagement with the NFL through a partnership with Barefoot Wine, the official wine sponsor of the league. She exclaimed, “We're going to have the "Bandwagon Box," and we're going to be introducing some Barefoot Wines as well as talking about football, so it should be fun,”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

In an interview with People, Donna shared anecdotes about her sons’ hefty appetites, recalling, "They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken, that meant always having a stocked fridge. Chicken aside, there was always steak and always hamburgers, in addition to 'normal stuff that kids want to eat'."

With the hustle and bustle of the NFL and the holiday season, it's evident that the Kelce family, despite uncertainties, is ready for family bonding, good food, and, most importantly, to support their sons on the field.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 5, 2023. It has since been updated.