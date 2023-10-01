Travis Kelce shirts are in hot demand now that the Super Bowl champion has been spotted with Taylor Swift, according to Fanatics, the NFL's e-commerce partner's statement. “Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a Fanatics spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The significant blowup in sales comes fewer than twenty-four hours after Swift, 33, was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs star's Sunday game against the Chicago Bears. Weeks of dating rumors had been circulating, but once Swift was spotted supporting Kelce, the tight end's No. 87 jersey shot to fame. The Shake It Off singer cheered from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium and made an appearance on national television throughout the game.

She was observed sharing laughs during the game with Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother. The NFL tweeted on September 24, "In her RED era," along with a video of the two where they seemed to enjoy themselves while watching Kelce play.

When the 33-year-old NFL player disclosed that he tried to offer the 33-year-old pop star his number via friendship bracelet during a stop on the Eras Tour, the rumors between Kelce and Swift began to circulate, reports Glamour. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said while he was on the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.” He added, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally.”

The two "met up once in New York," according to an insider who spoke exclusively to E! News, albeit their exact dating status at the time was unknown. "They've been texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again," the insider shared. "It's been very low-key as he's been in season."

Fans, however, were in for a big treat at Kansas City's trendy Prime Social Rooftop. After game night, customers who were already seated there found themselves in the middle of an extraordinary encounter.

An eyewitness told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails, and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A source also told ET, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

