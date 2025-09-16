Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole’s Steamy Onstage Moment With Chris Brown Has Fans Screaming Revenge

Sports personality and podcaster Kayla Nicole is making headlines for her recent fashion moment! Is her sizzling look the answer to her comeback, especially when the infamous ex gets engaged? Well, you never know! Some like to chop their hair and make plans to move cities, but Nicole chose to turn heads in a sultry onstage moment with R&B star Chris Brown during his Breezy Bowl XX tour stop in Los Angeles on September 14.

The steamy performance, caught on camera and displayed on the venue’s Jumbotron, quickly went viral online. She turned heads in a black crop top, leather shorts, and knee-high boots as she sat on a red chair while Chris Brown performed his 2008 hit “Take You Down.” During the performance, Brown danced intimately with Nicole, even grabbing her by the throat at one point and leaning in as if to kiss her.

Fans were quick enough to post comments as they took a jab at Travis Kelce. “Take that, Travis Kelce!” Another viewer joked, “Chris was like, oh she fighting back,” while someone else added, “I know Travis is punching the air right now, and Taylor’s just looking at him.”

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the audience applauded their chemistry and excitedly screamed. The drool-worthy moment came right after Kayla Nicole’s ex-boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, and his long-time girlfriend and pop star, Taylor Swift, got engaged.

The couple announced the news on August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post adorably captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Fans were thrilled by the news, with many speculating that an engagement had been on the horizon for months.

Following the couple’s announcement, Kayla reposted a video clip about “joy” to her Instagram. At a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month, Nicole dodged a reporter’s question about the high-profile engagement. “Oh, no, no, no,” quickly changed the subject.

Kayla and Travis reportedly had an on-and-off relationship for five years. They made their red carpet debut at the ESPY Awards in July 2018 before parting ways in 2022. Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023. The duo initially kept their brewing romance low-key and only became public when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kayla Nicole faced immense backlash when she and Travis split, as rumors suggested that the reason was due to alleged reports of infidelity and due to his not spending enough money on her. However, Travis clarified those rumors and said, “Don’t buy into that s—,” he said. “I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life, and what she was doing in her career.”

Similarly, during a 2024 interview on ‘Unapologetically Angel’ with WNBA star Angel Reese, Kayla Nicloe said, “Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills? That was ridiculous.” Kayla Nicloe is also a fashion influencer with over 750,000 Instagram followers, a YouTube channel, and her own fitness brand.

Consequently, while Travis Kelce found love in the ‘Blankspace’ singer, Nicole, who is currently single, told the Behind the Likes podcast in January 2024 that she’s no longer interested in dating professional athletes and is never to make her relationship public.