Travis Kelce’s Ex Drops Super Bowl Jab – Taylor Swift Fans Clap Back

A Super Bowl commercial meant to sell sports betting ended up sparking celebrity gossip instead. Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, appeared in a nationally aired ad that many viewers say included a pointed reference to Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift. One word, delivered at the right moment, was enough to set off social media.

The commercial aired during Super Bowl LX and promoted the sports betting app Sleeper. It starred Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons as exaggerated “emotional injury specialists” offering help to people hurt by high-profile breakups. The ad leaned hard into celebrity culture, public relationships, and the idea that famous exes never really disappear.

According to OK! Magazine, Kayla Nicole, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, appeared dressed in a pink suit and was introduced only as the “ex of a certain NFL player.” During her segment, she joked about being promised quick relief from her “ex-girlfriend fiasco.” When Simmons repeatedly corrected her word choices — “quickly,” “rapidly,” “pronto” — the exchange ended with him snapping, “I said swiftly.”

Ever had a bad breakup? 🥀 The Ex-Communicators are HERE to confront your Ex so you don’t have to 🤝 #SleeperTeamPicks pic.twitter.com/U7WDgZD0wd — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 8, 2026

The timing, tone, and delivery did not go unnoticed.

Viewers quickly connected the word “swiftly” to Swift, who became engaged to Kelce in August 2025. The moment circulated widely across X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok within minutes of the ad airing, with clips looping alongside captions calling it “calculated,” “surgical,” and “absolutely intentional.”

I’m not even a Taylor Swift fan, and I’m embarrassed for Kayla Nicole like GIRL WHY DID YOU DO THAT GOOFY ASS COMMERCIAL?!?!? pic.twitter.com/ULGocPjmpK — jaz. (@j_zzyj_z) February 9, 2026

The ad itself featured a lineup of familiar faces tied to public breakups. Love Island USA alum Ace Greene appeared briefly, advising viewers not to contact the fictional firm for help. Offset also made a cameo, joking about being “great at relationships,” a line that drew its own attention given his past with Cardi B, who is currently dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for nearly five years before their split several years ago. While Kelce was not playing in the Super Bowl this year, his name remained part of the game’s wider conversation. But, this time through advertising rather than football.

That commercial Kayla Nicole just posted she never beating the obsessed allegations I fear pic.twitter.com/uothrcKb7f — ROXXY HO. 🍀💖 (@ROXXYHO) February 8, 2026

The commercial landed months after Swift released her album The Life of a Showgirl, which sparked fan speculation about references to Kelce’s past relationships. Lyrics from one track, “Opalite,” were widely debated online, with some listeners interpreting them as dismissive toward a former partner. That context shaped how viewers read Nicole’s appearance.

Swifties were quick to react. Some fans accused Nicole of chasing attention. Others framed the moment as unnecessary. “It’s been years. Why poke the bear now?” one post read. Another called the ad “embarrassing” and said it invited predictable backlash. Yet another said, “Desperation for fame is so so sad.”

One Swiftie was convinced she needed to put out her resume, saying, “This is so sad. Sad her family, friends, and so called team aren’t telling her shes [sic] bat sh** crazy and knock this crap off. She needs a job. A 9-5. I hear Kohls is hiring!”

Gotta admit, I thought the swifties were being crazy for awhile about Kayla Nicole, but girl — that check better have been huge because the embarrassment of basically admitting you’re obsessed with your ex when over 100M people are watching 😭 — Ash (@ashmariee77) February 9, 2026

While another questioned her support base, penning, “‘I’m convinced she doesn’t have any friends cuz my friends wouldn’t let me crash out like this after 4 years.”

At the same time, plenty of fans took a different view. “She’s allowed to exist outside his new relationship,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “If Taylor can profit from the story, so can Kayla.” Another post read, “That ‘swiftly’ line was funny. People are pretending it wasn’t.” There are those who also feel that she should also be able to comment on her past relationship with the footballer.

Kayla Nicole said this year, that hate and obsession those people have for me MUST put money in my account. Baby girl is tired of hate comments doing nothing for her. The commercial literally reflects her situation but people too emotional to comprehend. Just make my girl money pic.twitter.com/hy1tJKXnAc — Amarachi (@Ah_ma_rah) February 9, 2026

Nicole has not publicly commented on the reaction. Sleeper has also not addressed whether the line was scripted as a reference or simply a coincidence. By Monday morning, the commercial had already achieved something advertisers rarely complain about. People were still talking about it, replaying it, and arguing over a single word.