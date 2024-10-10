Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Makes Him Try New Cuisines — But Not the Ones That Look Like ‘Poop'

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expanding his culinary horizons thanks to his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. The NFL player recently opened up about his evolving food preferences on the New Heights podcast. "You know I'm starting to open up to the Indian cuisine," Travis revealed when asked about curry. The podcast is co-hosted by his brother Jason Kelce and he was quick to credit Swift's influence. "I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up." Travis agreed, acknowledging Swift's role in broadening his palate.

NEW EPISODE OF NEW HEIGHTS

- The Chiefs are 5-0

- Jason Signed a Leg

- Travis Doesn't Eat "Poo Foods"

- Trash Talk in the Trenches

- AND MORE pic.twitter.com/fzPOFRr2dj — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 9, 2024

Jason expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, "She's introducing new foods to you, and it has been one of the greatest things that I've been happy about." This change is a big deal for Travis since he's always been picky with his food. But the 35-year-old still has his boundaries when it comes to what he eats. "I'm in on, like, a light curry," he explained. He draws the line at thicker textures: "The more it gets thicker and looks like a baby food or like baby s--t, then I'm out." Jason playfully pointed out his brother's aversion, saying, "So you just have a mental block with food that looks like poop." Travis didn't shy away from the blunt description, admitting, "Food that looks like it just came out of a butthole? Yes, I do have a mental block for that, yeah," as per Daily Mail.

The chat got humorous when the brothers started joking around about how they could make certain dishes more appealing to Travis. "Just throw cheese on it. I'll be all right. Won't even know. Come out the same way it went in," Travis joked and then quickly said sorry for being so graphic. Even though Travis has started to enjoy Indian food more, he’s still not too sure about trying other types of food. He expressed his dislike for New Orleans-style dishes and anything involving "soupy rice." When he was talking about Jambalaya, he said it was "poo-y," which made Jason laugh and he give Travis a hard time about it: "You're still judging food by its color? You're still at this stage?"

Travis doesn’t eat poo foods. Hilarious (and appropriate) segment title. pic.twitter.com/uPTbXhf1JU — TNT Talk (@LetsTalk8713) October 9, 2024

The podcast also talked about Travis’s recent 35th birthday celebration. Jason noted the significance of the milestone, saying, "You turned 35. That's a big birthday. Everybody knows every time there's a five or a zero at the end, it's a milestone birthday." Swift couldn’t make it to his birthday because of schedule conflict but she was spotted cheering him on at a Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium recently.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

The couple's relationship kicked off in the summer of 2023 and since then they've been all over the place enjoying meals at some amazing spots. They've dined at Elena in Buenos Aires, Koma in Singapore, and Locanda La Tirlindana in Lake Como, Italy. Back in the States, they've been spotted at places like Nobu Malibu, Prime Social in Kansas City, and Waverly Inn in New York City, as per Page Six.