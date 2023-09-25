Taylor Swift pulled the ultimate 'bingo card' for her fans and the media by attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Lavender Haze hitmaker was spotted sitting in a suite close to Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce, a tight end who played in the Pro Bowl. The pop star and Super Bowl champion had reportedly been dating for the previous few weeks, and her attendance at the game on Sunday instantly revived those speculations. The Chiefs won the game with a final score of 41-10, making it a joyous evening for the alleged couple. Then, as they left Kansas City, Missouri's Arrowhead stadium, a devoted fan caught them on camera smiling and looking comfy. As per Page Six, the clip was shared on TikTok and marked the couple's first sighting since romance rumors started to circulate earlier this month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!! 🥹

pic.twitter.com/2NfxYNsn20 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

The 33-year-old football tight end and the Blank Space songstress, who were both caught on camera, smiled and said "hello" as they left the arena. The alleged pair was also walking closely together, despite not holding hands, which seemed to validate the swirling dating rumors. Kelce, who was wearing a two-piece ensemble with patterns, gave the camera a quick nod and smile as well. As per People, the Cruel Summer singer was spotted wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jacket to express her support for her team; which she later knotted around her waist while leaving the stadium. Swift could be seen grinning, shouting, and clapping passionately as she watched Kelce and his colleagues in-game footage posted by Fox Sports on X. She even raised her hands in joy at one point.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Swift made her stadium debut just a few days after Kelce invited her to the match during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show podcast. A source had revealed that Swift didn't allow her busy schedule to stop her from accepting the invitation once she learned about it. "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," the source said. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'" "She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” the source added. On the podcast, host Pat McAfee had asked Kelce if he wanted to "expand upon" the rumors that he and Swift are dating, which is "being talked about by the whole entire world right now."

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,'” Kelce shared during the podcast episode. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.” Additionally, the two-time Super Bowl champion had stated that he doesn't mind the rumors about their potential romance.“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court.”

