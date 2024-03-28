Travis Kelce Picks Joke on His ‘Dad Bod’ Following Taylor Swift’s Beach Pictures

Travis Kelce tickled his fans with this remark about himself. With the buzz around him and his new relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, onlookers recently paid attention to the pictures doing rounds on the internet that include the pair spending quality time together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Simione

Some individuals online commented on the swimsuit-clad couple and described one of them as having a "dad bod." Critics pointed out Travis's appearance, mentioning anything from a "beginning of beer belly" to a full gut. The NFL player himself acknowledges that he's not currently in his best shape. On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, special guest Saquon Barkley stirred up some controversy by asking about which brother would win in a drinking contest between Travis and Jason Kelce. Being highly competitive, Travis couldn't let it slide when Jason claimed he could "definitely drink more volume." He immediately countered by highlighting the weight loss his older brother has undergone since retiring from the NFL.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

During a discussion with his older brother, Jason, and new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the latest episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star addressed his dad bod per TMZ. "You’re already down to 260! We’re in the same weight class now!" remarked Jason, prompting Travis to reply, "283? Still, it’s March, we’re in the same weight class right now!"

It appears that Travis is perfectly comfortable admitting that he tends to relax a bit in the weeks between the Super Bowl and preseason training. Many find his laid-back attitude refreshing, and from our experience, being relaxed about diet and having a good sense of humor about oneself can make someone even more appealing. Since Travis doesn't have to play in a significant NFL game until September, and mandatory Chiefs practices are still a few weeks away, it seems he's been indulging in pizza and other treats a bit more than usual lately. Regarding the debate over which Kelce's brother could drink more, neither was willing to concede to the other. Both are committed to settling the matter once and for all by entering into a contest later this year.

Sweetness Overload! 🤗



Taylor & Travis much needed vacay in Bahamas. 🏝️



Beach kisses 😘 & loving smiles…sigh….. 😍#TaylorSwift #TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/aqqyKwPNI3 — Tayvis1989 (@TayvisEra1989) March 26, 2024

Swift and Kelce recently enjoyed a luxurious getaway to the Bahamas, opting for the exquisite Rosalita House on Harbour Island. Known for its pink sands and absence of cars, this lavish retreat, once frequented by Kylie Jenner in 2020, comes with a hefty price tag of $15,000 per night. The residence features six bedrooms, capable of accommodating a maximum of 12 guests, as well as amenities such as a fully equipped gym, verdant gardens, expansive terraces, and a secluded swimming pool. Perched on a hillside and shielded by a towering 25-foot dune, this sanctuary ensures unparalleled privacy for Swift and the NFL player, during their stay.