Travis Kelce Is Planning on a Journey to Argentina to Attend Taylor Swift’s Buenos Aires Concert

Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, is making headlines as he plans to jet off to Argentina for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. Sources have confirmed that the NFL star, fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, will be showing his support for Swift at her Buenos Aires tour stops. The "Cruel Summer" singer has three shows lined up from Thursday to Saturday, and Kelce is making time in his schedule to attend.

This opportunity arose thanks to the Chiefs' bye week following their victory against Miami on November 5. Kelce, who is 34 years old, will be taking advantage of this free time before the team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that happens to include his older brother, center Jason Kelce. The brothers even discussed the possibility of Kelce taking a trip to South America on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. When asked by Jason about his plans, Travis hinted at his intention to go somewhere sunny, "Closer to the equator," he responded. This casual conversation reflects his spontaneous decision to support his girlfriend on tour, as per Y! Entertainment.

IT’S AMAZING!!! The Kansas City Chiefs are now 5-0 whenever TAYLOR SWIFT, pictured with love interest Travis Kelce before today’s game in Frankfurt, Germany, attends! The TOP SWIFTIE watched as the Chiefs improved to 7-2 on the season with a 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins! pic.twitter.com/vDDbz4pPXR — Jellybean (@Jellybe89777479) November 5, 2023

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has been capturing the public's attention. In a July podcast episode, Kelce revealed that he had attempted to make a pass at the pop star but didn't succeed. However, since then, a lot has happened, and their romance seems to be heating up. In mid-October, the couple was seen enjoying a PDA-packed evening at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Kelce had also attended one of Swift's Eras Tour stops at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas over the summer. It's clear that the couple is supportive of each other both on and off the field.

Talk about being at the right place with right time💕 tylor swift with Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/K54DHziS3Y — Top Legends Gossips (@topgossipstv) September 28, 2023

Swift herself has been seen cheering on Kelce at his games, even sitting alongside his mother, Donna, in the suites during one of the Chiefs' matches. They both wore the team's colors for the occasion, showing their solidarity as a family. Donna Kelce spoke to People in early October, discussing her music preferences and whether she considered herself a Swiftie prior to Kelce spending time with the superstar. She admitted that her era was more about Earth, Wind and Fire, and Chaka Khan, but she recognized talent when she saw it.

Tylor swift enjoyes Travis kylec's match❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZhDcD0NOw — Top Legends Gossips (@topgossipstv) October 2, 2023

As for Kelce's plans to visit Buenos Aires for Swift's tour, sources have confirmed that he is indeed making the long journey, flying over 5,500 miles to show his support, as per Elle. He will be sure to return home in time for his football commitments. "He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday," a source said, emphasizing his dedication to both his career and his relationship with Swift.

This Buenos Aires tour stop is significant for Kelce because it marks his first attendance as Swift's boyfriend. He had previously attended one of her shows during the summer and had shared a humorous story about trying to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number, only to be unable to do so. Their private meeting later led to their very public and affectionate romance that began in earnest in September.

