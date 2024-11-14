Travis Kelce Has a Bizarre Superstition About His Mustache Not Many Know About: "I Just Want..."

Travis Kelce has adopted various facial hairstyles over the years, with his mustache gaining more attention. Since August 2024, Kelce's facial hair has evolved into his signature style, a passionately maintained and well-groomed mustache. The tight end, whose career is at its peak thanks to high-profile endorsements and media appearances, recently said in an interview that he thinks his mustache offers him a little luck.

Travis Kelce at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin C. Cox)

On the season 3 premiere of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis, the latter shared his decision to bring back his facial hair as he got ready for the 2024-2025 NFL season. As reported by The List, he said, "I'm not a Super Trooper [in a reference to the 2001 movie], I'm more ... kind of like a different character with the 'stache.' But, yeah, just having some fun with it. And while I'm at training camp, I really don't care how I look. I just want to be there and try and make it the most enjoyable experience ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Travis first sparked conversation about his mustache after debuting the look on July 21, when he showed up at training camp with his Chiefs teammates. The moment, shared on Instagram, quickly got fans talking about his new style. He went on to reference his team's head coach, who also has a mustache, and said, "I always do the Andy Reid special, baby," as reported by People. He claimed that he kept the mustache to partly honor his coach. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "I grow out the stache every training camp — or at least I have the past three or four years since we've been making these title runs in honor of coach Andy Reid. He is the walrus. [Reid's] got that thing looking beautiful every single day."

Travis Kelce taking his leisurely stroll down the hill to practice. The new cut and mustache are getting rave reviews #ChiefsTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/56KoZkq1Fd — Dennis Evans KMBC (@DennisEvansKMBC) July 23, 2024

Travis revealed that several of his teammates have also embraced mustaches, paying tribute to Coach Reid with the look. The NFL star humorously mentioned on his podcast that his mustache is often for the time when he doesn't have any paid gigs or collaborations—times when he doesn’t need to look presentable for company partnerships. He even credited his mustache for giving him good luck, believing it played a major role in his success.

#TravisKelce explains his “stache” and thinks #TaylorSwift is going to like it 😝 pic.twitter.com/lYMO24YgWG — Maryna Oleksina (@maryna_oleksina) October 27, 2023

Despite how superstitious that might sound, the NFL star has clarified that he doesn’t consider himself superstitious at all. Travis added that he likes to live his life in a way that invites good fortune. His brother Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, also complimented Travis’s mustache.

Travis gives credit to the mustache for Chiefs success:



“I grow out the stache every training camp or at least I have the past three or four years since we’ve been making these title runs in honor of coach Andy Reid"



"There’s always magic to the stache, there’s an aura around… pic.twitter.com/ExSDHg2QKV — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) October 22, 2024

Heading into this season, Travis found himself in the spotlight more than ever, thanks in large part to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. She has been a frequent presence at his games, showing her support from the stands. The pair made their romance public in September 2023, when the singer made headlines by attending a Chiefs home game at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium to cheer him on.