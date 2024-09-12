Travis Kelce Had Tried His Luck Wooing Megan Thee Stallion Before Taylor Swift, Ex-Girlfriend Discloses

Travis Kelce had tried to woo Megan Thee Stallion before approaching Taylor Swift, his ex-girlfriend spilled. Since the Grammy-winning singer started seeing the Kansas City Chiefs player, Swifties shipped them on the internet. However, several doubts about Kelce and his nature emerged to overshadow their relationship as people warned Swift of her boyfriend's past behavior.

Travis Kelce ex Maya Benberry warns Taylor Swift about him and calls him a ‘cheater,’ telling Daily Mail:



“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!… Only time… pic.twitter.com/V8mRMOZ8AP — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2023

Maya Benberry, the winner of his 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce, shared that Kelce couldn't be trusted so easily. "I question the genuineness of the relationship because he’s been talking to the media a lot. I feel like Travis is a narcissist," Benberry said according to InTouch Weekly. "Travis reached out to Megan Thee Stallion to try his luck with her," a source revealed. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted with the rapper music artist, Stallion at the 2023 CMT Awards in April. "It seems like once he became more famous and well known, he was trying to hook up with bigger celebrities," the insider continued questioning Kelce's intent with Swift.

is he really a cheater or does she want her 5 minutes of fame (genuine question) 🤔 — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) September 26, 2023

The ex also disclosed that Kelce would often like images of celebrity women like Coco Jones and Dixie D’Amelio, on Instagram even when he was speculatively seeing the Shake It Off hitmaker. "He’s in love with Taylor, but there’s a side to him that she doesn’t know about," she alleged. However, when it comes to the dynamics of the relationship of the celebrity couple, insiders have claimed that Swift has her set of rules in the relationship that Kelce has to abide by. "She didn’t overtly say it, but she secretly wants to see where he is and who he’s with. Taylor’s a good judge of character and fears that some of his buddies are red flags," the source shared by adding on how the singing sensation had covertly expressed that Kelce should Facetime her whenever he is away according to The Things.

Is it being a girls girl or is it looking for a few minutes of attention — Maroon Moon HEARD PAPER RINGS LIVE (@killamaroon) September 26, 2023

On the other hand, Kelce was also accused of cheating by Benberry who suggested that he was seeing his next girlfriend, a sports journalist Kayla Nicole around the time of their split. His relationship with Nicole went on for five years. Meanwhile, Benberry's relationship with him lasted for eight months together in 2017. "Once a cheater, always a cheater," she warned. While it's not like everyone dislikes Kelce. The sports player's reality television show contestant, Veronica Harwood had other things to say.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

"To be honest, I think he probably was already dating [Kayla] before the show, and maybe he wasn’t 100 percent with Maya," the runner-up shared calling him a little immature back then. Recalling their experience in the show, another fellow finalist of the show revealed that the women were aware of what they were stepping into and weren't exactly serious about a relationship with Kelce.

According to InTouch Weekly, fellow finalist Avery Schlereth said, "A lot of people went on to have fun, and if something came out of it, that was great, and if not, it was a fun experience." Hence, not much can be said of the intent of the celebrity couple, however, if you believe Swities, they do seem in love.