Taylor Swift took the Internet by storm on August 26 as she announced her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce. The dreamy pictures from their special moment are going viral across social media platforms as fans and well-wishers of the celebrity couple have been sending congratulatory wishes. However, Kelce spent a lot of time planning the moment that turned out to be picture-perfect.

Like any other loving boyfriend, Kelce was also worried about how to make the proposal romantic and unforgettable. He wanted to do everything right for his lady love.

The NFL player was planning to propose to Swift for quite some time but was facing trouble finding the ‘perfect way’ to do it. His father, Ed Kelce, has revealed that he finally took the big step “after a few weeks of prodding from myself and from Scott Swift.”

Kelce did approach his father, and Ed’s advice was simple and heartfelt. During a chat with 9 News Australia, Ed said: “We kept trying to tell him, ‘When you do it, that’s what makes it special. So, don’t fret on where. Just get it done.’”

“You know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event,” Ed suggested to his son, as per ABC News 5 Cleveland.

Therefore, the parents of the couple weren’t surprised when they received a call from them on August 10 telling them that they had finally gotten engaged. Kelce heard his father’s surprise and chose to propose to her at his home garden instead of any other random spot.

Kelce and Swift reportedly FaceTimed their families from Kelce’s home garden in Missouri, where Kelce put a $550,000 diamond ring on Swift’s finger.

Ed told the portal that both he and his wife, along with Swift’s parents, were expecting the news for quite some time. “They’re just so good together,” he said.

Ed defined Swift as a “wonderful young lady.” He feels that she’s the perfect match for his son and they “complement each other so well.”

Taylor Swift shared dreamy pictures from her engagement on August 26 and wrote in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Her caption was a reference to her 2024 track ‘So High School’ in which she celebrates the fact that they both excel in two different fields. “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” Taylor Swift sang.

Swift, however, turned off the comment section on her post. But that hasn’t stopped her fans from going crazy over the news. Her engagement has turned out to be the biggest news of the week (or probably of the entire year), and even Donald Trump was asked to comment on it.

Trump, who not long ago announced that he “hates” Taylor Swift, called her ‘terrific’ after the news, and wished the couple “a lot of luck.”

Fans now can’t wait to see the couple get married. However, the wedding details are yet to be announced.