Trump Labels Taylor Swift in ONE Word After Pop Star Confirms Engagement to NFL Star

In a moment that instantly lit up social media, President Donald Trump finally weighed in on Taylor Swift’s highly publicized engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. During a cabinet meeting, Trump was asked for his reaction to the news, and his one-word response to describe the pop icon is turning heads.

Trump surprisingly described the pop star as “terrific,” during an unusually warm message of congratulations. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, a great guy. I think she’s a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

President Trump on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement: “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.” pic.twitter.com/xMd8wgMTZW — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2025

For once, Trump appeared to hold back the sharp tongue and political baiting he is known for, instead offering the couple a rare moment of goodwill. But fans and critics alike could not help but dig into his history of comments about the pair, which have not always been so flattering.

Swift’s political stance has long rubbed Trump the wrong way. Once famous for staying silent on politics, Swift stepped firmly into the Democratic camp in recent years. Her vocal support of Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaign reportedly enraged Trump, who saw her influence as a genuine threat to his base.

The president did not mince words when he first addressed her backing of Harris. Trump blasted the pop star as “overrated” and accused her of trying to use her fame to “bully voters.” At the time, he claimed Swift was “turning her back” on the country by aligning herself with what he described as “radical Democrats.”

Despite that bitterness, Trump knows just how powerful Swift’s fan base is. With hundreds of millions of social media followers and an economic impact dubbed the “Taylor Swift effect,” she represents a cultural juggernaut that even Trump seems hesitant to attack head-on during her happiest moment.

Trump has also had his fair share of words about Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end whose relationship with Swift became official in late 2023. Kelce made headlines not only for his dominance on the field but also for his appearance in a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine commercial, a move Trump and his supporters did not exactly embrace.

Trump previously needled Kelce over the ad, hinting that he “sold out” to pharmaceutical companies. He also mocked the media frenzy surrounding Kelce’s romance with Swift, suggesting the NFL was “rigging” games to boost ratings by constantly cutting to Swift in the stands.

Still, in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Trump struck a softer tone. Calling Kelce “a great player, a great guy” marks a sharp departure from his earlier digs. Whether it is political strategy or a rare flash of sincerity, Trump seemed willing to play nice with the power couple, at least for the moment.

Swift and Kelce’s romance has been one of pop culture’s most-watched sagas since it began in 2023. After Kelce admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had a crush on the superstar, the two began dating, and soon Swift was a fixture at Chiefs games. From skybox cheers to post-game kisses, their relationship has unfolded under the constant glare of cameras.

Now, with an engagement that has captured headlines worldwide, even Trump could not resist chiming in. While his history with the singer and athlete is far from smooth, his latest comment paints a different picture, one of a man choosing, at least for now, to stay on the couple’s good side.