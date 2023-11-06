Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, faced questions about his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift and whether she would attend the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park during a recent press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Kelce's responses provided a glimpse into the lives of a high-profile NFL player and the global music icon, who are determined to maintain their privacy in the face of increasing media scrutiny.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Grimm

Also Read: A Sneak Peak Into Taylor Swift’s Nearly $1 Million Dollar Pennsylvanian Childhood Home

Kelce was asked about Swift's possible attendance at the game during the press conference, and his response was both humorous and revealing. He explained that revealing Swift's attendance had a direct impact on the Vegas odds, over/under on his catches, and the game's spread, reports People.

"When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down," Kelce joked. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Kelce was diplomatic in his response to questions about the current status of his relationship with Swift and whether he is "in love," and he maintained his commitment to privacy. He joked, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there," providing some insight into their ongoing relationship without disclosing too much information. When asked about the depth of their relationship, Kelce stated, "I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal," reports AP News.

Also Read: 8 Most Expensive and Luxurious Celebrity Homes That are Too Pretty To Be Real

The couple's relationship began when Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game on October 22, where the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. Interestingly, a statistic was shown during the game broadcast that revealed Kelce's receiving yards per game more than doubled (99) when Swift was present versus (46.5) when she was not. Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, even joked about Swift's presence, suggesting that her influence could help Kelce's performance. "Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked after the game.

Also Read: When Taylor Swift Revealed She Got Into ‘Two’ Accidents on the Same Day With a Journalist

Photos of the couple walking hand-in-hand after games and Swift affectionately kissing Kelce on the cheek alongside other Chiefs players and their partners have gone viral. These images only added to the mystery surrounding their romance. A memorable dinner date at Piropos in Missouri fueled media speculation about the couple's new romance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Swift, however, was notably absent from the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos the following week, which the Broncos won 24-9. Notably, as the Broncos celebrated their victory, Swift's hit single Shake It Off was played in the stadium. Kelce later addressed the loss on an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, describing the difficulty of getting the season back on track and admitting to feeling awkward during the game. He called the loss "embarrassing."

More from Inquisitr

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Him Famous, Reveals His Favourite Viral TikTok of The Couple

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Secure Home On Halloween With Crime Scene Tape, Restricting Visitors