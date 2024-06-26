Travis Kelce Dodges a Question About Jake Gyllenhaal and Throws Shade at Joe Alwyn on Recent Podcast

Taylor Swift is no stranger to stardom, making headlines with her hit songs that often address her love life. Over the years, she has been romantically linked with stars such as Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and Joe Alwyn, among others.

Last year, she began dating NFL player Travis Kelce who in a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, dodged questions about two of her ex-boyfriends, as reported by Page Six.

On Monday's podcast episode, Kelce was asked about Jake Gyllenhaal, one of Swift's former boyfriends. This happened when a co-host praised Karma as one of his favorite Swift songs but was unaware of the inspiration behind the 2022 track.

In response, Will Compton, asked, “‘Karma’ is Gyllenhaal, right? Was it Jake? Am I wrong?” Kelce dodged the question and asked, “What happened?” Subsequently, host Taylor Lewan made Kelce chuckle and informed Compton about the song's lyrics. He said, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Compton however continued on the topic. He inquired if the phrase “the guy on the screen” from Swift's album version referred to Alwyn. Kelce quipped, “It was," emphasizing it is no longer the case. Swifties appreciated Kelce for how he handled the awkward moment.

An X user shared a clip of the same and wrote, “Travis responding with 'What happened?' is sending me into ORBITTTTTT." In response, another opined, "Listen if Travis wasn't made for this...This life ain't real. He handled the whole bit like a champ."

Another fan echoed, "It's so funny 'cause the guys have no idea who YB was, oh my! But Travis’ 'IT WAS' is for the history books of Tayvis Nation, damn 4 days straight of non-stop love." In a similar vein, a user pointed out, "This guy is so secure in his relationship [sic] don't make any mention of her exes bother him."

A fan of the footballer, chimed, "Maybe because I’m such a Travis fan and maybe because I overreact to everything but this made me so mad and embarrassed. Maybe it’s a guy thing but really, Trav is there freely talking about Taylor and this guy says some other guy’s name?"

During the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reminisced about how he ended up falling for the pop star. As reported by The Independent, he said, “She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I started to fall for her...how genuine she is around friends [and] family.” He continued, “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention…and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Meanwhile, Alwyn also spoke about his split with Swift earlier this month. He said, “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”