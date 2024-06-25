Travis Kelce Did This During Taylor Swift's London Show, Sending Everyone Into a Frenzy

Taylor Swift's latest performance in London's Wembley Stadium was packed with surprise as she appeared on stage with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Grammy-winning singer performed the track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from her album The Tortured Poets Department on Sunday, June 23, right after which Kelce appeared alongside as one of her backup dancers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

The video of the performance is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) as the NFL player was seen donning a tuxedo and black hat. He walked towards Swift, who pretends to be dead as a part of the act on stage. During the skit for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, Kelce picked Swift and placed her on a red velvet couch where she pretended to revise her lines for the next act.

As other backup dancers picked Swift up, the Kansas City Chiefs star fanned himself and then proceeded to do the same for his girlfriend. Soon, the Anti-Hero star transitioned into her next persona as she changed her outfit and Kelce helped her with her makeup, as he hilariously blended the makeup brush on her cheeks.

there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered.... pic.twitter.com/KJVowSnDr5 — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) June 23, 2024

As reported by HuffPost, the crowd cheered as Swift waved at them and the backup dancers including Kelce exited the stage. Netizens, too, did not expect the surprise appearance by Kelce and reacted on the internet. User @swiftafboikatie tweeted, "him fanning himself when the dress comes off same killatrav same." @ischuster329 commented, "How did she not break character!!!!" expressing her surprise. Several called Londoners were lucky to witness the stage act. @uhh_merica wrote, "London won" with a crying emoji as the user expressed regret. The surprise stage act by Kelce for Swift won many hearts and even prompted Swift to blow a flying kiss for him before getting back to the performance during the Eras Tour concert.

🎥 Travis picking Taylor up and being part of the ICDIWAB transition onstage The Eras Tour London N3! #LondonTSTheErasTour via @folkutation1313 pic.twitter.com/gYGMcHiihM — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 23, 2024

This was her third performance in London. According to the Independent, the first Eras Tour concert in London on June 21 saw Kelce in the VIP section as he danced with his brother and wife Kylie Kelce. The 34-year-old songstress later posted a carousel from the night on her Instagram handle that also included Prince William and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During Swift's second day in London, Kelce was spotted dancing with some other famous personalities like Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

In a subsequent post, Swift uploaded Kelce with her on the stage, captioning the carousel, "Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘Us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!"