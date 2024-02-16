Travis Kelce Calls Out 'Ridiculous' Rumors About His Fade Haircut: "That Was Just Messed Up"

Travis Kelce is addressing an ongoing rumor concerning his hairstyle. In a pre-Super Bowl interview with ESPN on Tuesday, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs seized the opportunity to clear up any confusion surrounding his trendy fade haircut. Additionally, he firmly refuted assertions suggesting, that he was the inventor of the fade haircut. He said, “It’s absolutely ridiculous."

Kelce also mentioned a widely circulated article claiming that barbershops nationwide were getting requests for the "Travis Kelce haircut," as noted by Page Six. Furthermore, the NFL standout graciously shared with fans the key to achieving his "good fade."

He said, “Man, I got a good fade if you need it. It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back.” He further added in a fun way, "But I didn't invent that — I just asked for it." He also delved into the online buzz surrounding the sudden rise in popularity of his current hairstyle. However, the discussion stirred some social media backlash, with critics pointing out the oversight in acknowledging the long-standing popularity of the style within the Black community and various other cultures. He said, "It's absolutely ridiculous. And to do it on Feb. 1 and throw me to the wolves like that." By mentioning February 1, he was referring to the commencement of Black History Month.

Kelce added, "That was just messed up, man. I don't want anything to do with that one." Moreover, according to PEOPLE, Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, has provided numerous sneak peeks behind the scenes on how he crafts the athlete's signature cut, which he dubs the "skin fade" or "bald fade". This style involves clean-shaven sides that seamlessly transition into a three-blade shave. In an Instagram Story post, Regan even emphasized that Kelce's hairstyle isn't exactly revolutionary or new. He said, "Barbers do this cut all day, every day, for the past 100 years lol."

Despite some criticism surrounding the attention on Kelce's haircut, Taylor Swift, with whom he made his relationship public last September, appears to be very fond of it. Earlier, Regan said, "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after." Swift went as far as capturing one of Kelce's game-day haircuts, snapping a photo with her signature filter, which was later shared by Regan on Instagram. In the caption, Regan wrote, “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav."

In a previous interview, Regan also disclosed that he's been receiving messages from barbers across the nation, noting a surge in requests for Kelce's haircut. He said, "I think it just goes to show how big of an icon that he is that a simple haircut can be named like the Travis Kelce haircut. It's pretty cool."

With Kelce's highly publicized relationship with Swift dominating headlines, the influence of the Super Bowl-bound star knows no limits. As all attention converges on Kelce, Regan faces immense pressure; after all, hair plays a pivotal role in shaping one's image, particularly for someone frequently in the national spotlight.