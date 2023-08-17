Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Pays Ode to Wife Kourtney Kardashian and Conquering His Air Travel Fears

Travis Barker is famous for his role as the Blink 182 band’s loyal and gifted drummer. His skills through the years have made him an artist to watch out for. But besides his wild yet humble demeanor, he’s renowned for his inked body through the years.

From his head all the way to his feet, the actor sports several tattoos, each a unique etch with a dedicated memory imprinted permanently on his skin. But, Barker’s most recent tattoo is dedicated to a heartwarming cause one of which includes his beloved wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Barker took to Instagram to share a picture of his newest imprints on his arm. The now-deleted Instagram story features Barker’s arm being held gently while a tattoo artist carefully works on his wrist with black gloves on. And held the ink pen carefully while filling in some new words, “Time Flies”. These words were sketched beneath a picture of a skull which was surrounded by some dextrously drawn flowers.

As per Page Six, this latest addition is said to possibly pay homage to his loving wife Kardashian and the tragic plane crash he survived nearly 15 years ago. Earlier last month, Barker lovingly credited his wife for helping him overcome his fear of traveling via air. It was certainly not an easy ordeal, but his wife’s grace and belief have in a way helped him heal. In a post, he confessed that he flew on his 30th flight since that unfortunate incident on Threads.

He did so on the 12th of July 2023. He proceeded to gush about Kardashian in the meanwhile. “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash,” he said. Kardashian later reshared the post and expressed her pride and joy on her husband’s accomplishment in climbing such a difficult hurdle. She wrote, “So proud of my husband.

The couple are presently expecting their first child together as a couple. The duo are set to welcome a baby boy later this year. Barker recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel of his pregnant wife as they were supposedly in the middle of a photoshoot. In the video, Kardashian and her hubby were grinning from cheek to cheek in pure bliss.

She sported a comfy earl grey dress with a black band around her waist. While he wore his iconic white tank top with skinny jeans and a beanie. The two struck adorable poses with each other with Kardashian seated on his lap while Barker sat amid his usual drum kit. The couple looked as happy as ever while sneaking romantic glances at each other, and a pleasant breeze graced the atmosphere.

