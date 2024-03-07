When Shanna Moakler Accused Travis Barker of Dating Kim Kardashian and Shocked Their Fans

Shanna Moakler, the former spouse of Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker, made headlines for her comments regarding Travis' relationship with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. However, what captured the public's attention even more was her allusion to a supposed affair between Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian before he began dating Kourtney.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

The disclosure sent ripples of gossip in the industry as the celebs already deal with dramatic speculations around their personal life. Kim, on the other hand, was targeted by netizens for her actions after the rumors spread by Moakler.

The notion that Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian may have been romantically involved long before he began his relationship with Kourtney is undeniably unsettling to many fans. Moakler, a former Miss USA, told US Weekly, "I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair," revealing the reasons behind the yesteryear couple's split. According to Moakler, Barker and Kim had hooked up before the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians went on air in 2007. At that time, Kim used to work as Paris Hilton's personal assistant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

Moakler revealed that her ex Travis 'had already had an affair with Paris Hilton.' She continued, "And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company] 'Famous Stars and Straps'". The beauty pageant winner further alleged that Barker continued to work with her although they were working on their marriage and 'trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity.'

Previously, while addressing his relationship with the KKW Beauty founder, Barker wrote in his memoir, "We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird." The musician insisted that he looked but 'never touched' Kim when he and his ex-wife were in a rocky phase of their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

While sources have clarified that Barker and Kim were merely friends introduced through their mutual friend, Paris Hilton, this revelation has done little to quell the rumors. Fans seem far more interested in Kim's tumultuous personal life and the way she has portrayed herself to the public over the years. After all, her reputation, for better or worse, has played a central role in the unfolding drama. From her previous marriages to her highly publicized divorce from Kanye West, Kim's love life has been a topic of discussion for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The SKIMS founder seemed disturbed by the claims of Moakler as she addressed it in her Instagram Q&A session. According to The Things, Kardashian said, "NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt." Whether or not the allegations hold any truth, it is clear that public opinion remains heavily influenced by the way these individuals present themselves to the world.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 15, 2023. It has since been updated.