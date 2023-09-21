Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are all set to welcome their first child, a son, together. The happily married couple has children from their previous marriages. The Poosh ambassador has three children that she shares with Scott Disick, and Travis co-parents three as well with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

As of now, both are eagerly anticipating this new journey together as they relive the nostalgic feeling of bringing new life into this world. Amid the thrill of their family of seven becoming a family of eight, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, had a few kind words to share about her stepmother's pregnancy.

The Blink 182 drummer’s teenage daughter is reportedly quite close with Kourtney and her family, as per Hello. The two are observed to really get along well with each other and have been spotted hanging out in public by paparazzi. When asked about the emotions going through her mind about Kourtney’s pregnancy, Alabama shared her genuine happiness at gaining another sibling.

According to E! News, she said, “I just think having another family member is always awesome,” she said on the 16th of September at the BeautyCon Los Angeles events hosted by Walmart. She went on to express her elation at her new brother’s soon arrival: “Getting to know a new person, it’s going to be so fun and so exciting."

The 17-year-old is quite the influencer given her age and has an impressive sense of fashion that’s seemingly catching the attention of fashion enthusiasts in the country. She recently posted a few pictures promoting her photoshoot with Galore: a fashion magazine.

Both Alabama's and the magazine's official Instagram accounts featured her photos from what appeared to be a cover shoot. Alabama wore a black leather ensemble, along with matching gloves and shades that brought the whole outfit together.

The caption of her post sang high praise for the budding fashionista and highlighted her very first interview. “Alabama Barker may be the youngest of both siblings Landon and Atiana, but she has quickly proved that she’s the youngest in charge. The 17-year-old artist took time to sit down with us [Galore] before she left for New York Fashion Week to discuss all things beauty, music, and advice she gives to anyone experiencing online haters.”

Many fans reacted to the video in the comments section. “Love her!” gushed a first. “Proud of you!” said a second. “You go, girl!” exclaimed a third person. A final one took note of her impressive progress with respect to her possible professional life. "I love watching your growth and potential blossom!”

