Travis Barker Takes a Jab at Kourtney's Ex, Scott Disick, With Shirtless Photo in Vintage Car

Travis Barker, the famous Blink-182 star and current husband of reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian, recently made shockwaves on social media with a post that seems to be a subtle dig at Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. In a shirtless picture shared on Instagram, the 48-year-old drummer posed next to his classic black Buick GNX, sending a clear message about his appreciation for vintage treasures over modern luxuries.

The picture showed Barker wearing only black jeans, a belt, and Converse Sneakers, giving fans a glimpse of his extensive tattoo collection. With a black beanie hat covering his head, his serious expression and clenched fists exude a sense of rugged confidence. The caption followed by the post read, "You can keep your Ferraris and Lambos," along with a peace sign emoji, suggesting a preference for timeless classics over contemporary luxury. (However, it seems as though the post has since been deleted).

As per The Sun, fans were quick to connect the dots, contemplating the caption as a direct reference to Kardashian's ex, Disick, famous for flaunting his lavish lifestyle and expensive cars on social media. Barker's emphasis on valuing antiques over flashy modern vehicles ignited discussions about the dynamics between the two men in her life. One Reddit user wrote, "Feel like this was a dig at Scott..." Another user wrote, "Didn't Scott buy Kourtney a Ferrari on KUWTK?" a third wrote, "This is obviously a 'look at me, I'm filthy rich but still down to Earth' type of thing."

This rumored rivalry between the two gained traction after Kardashian's engagement to Barker, specifically when Disick expressed his feelings in an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. In a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, Disick shared, "Don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister. I wasn't that caught off guard. I thought they'd already been married the way that she was talking. So it wasn't crazy. Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I would have heard that, life would've been over for me. It does give me a lot of relief that she's happy, somebody else is taking care of her."

Disick further added, "I...in a selfish way feel like a lot has kinda been lifted off of me. I think in the end...it's a good thing. I couldn't do the job of being with her." To this, Khloe asked, "What do you mean? Like with the whole family?” Disick remarked, "No, the family's the best part. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to...everything." Later, in a confession, Khloe shared, "This is just him being snarky. He's acting out...it's so clear, it's so transparent. But if Kourtney was such as problem...why would he want to be with her for so many years?"

Nonetheless, as Barker continues to make headlines with his musical endeavors, business ventures, and social media presence, fans are on edge, contemplating any further developments in the intriguing dynamics surrounding Kardashian, her husband, and her ex-boyfriend. The seemingly shady vintage-themed post has added another layer of curiosity, leaving followers wondering how these high-profile personalities navigate their relationships in the public eye.