Travis and Jason Kelce Confess Feeling ‘Embarrassed’ After Taylor Swift Called Out Their Silly Blunder

Jason Kelce recently confessed to feeling “ashamed” after Taylor Swift pointed out that he and his brother, Travis Kelce, had unknowingly been drinking non-alcoholic beers during a Cincinnati vs. Nebraska game. Jason, who appeared alongside hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, the former Philadelphia Eagles legend, shared the story while discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement, which broke the internet (quite literally).

Jason described how he thought he was casually sipping beer during the game, only to learn later from Taylor Swift herself. “I find out in the third quarter that I’ve been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day,” Jason said. “It was the most amount of shame I’ve ever felt. I was just like, ‘What the f— is wrong with you, Jason!?’”

As per The Irish Star, Jason added that Swift had told him that Travis had also been fooled and was equally embarrassed. “I was like, ‘Time out, Travis. There’s non-alcoholic beer here!?” He then added, “I just wasted three-quarters of my life.”

Consequently, Jason Kelce spoke about his brother’s relationship with the pop icon. He revealed that he is glad that Travis found someone who brings so much joy into his life. As per the outlet, Jason quoted, “I know the kind of person he is, and I’ve been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple of years, and I just think that they match so well together.

“They are unbelievably supportive of each other in both of their outlandishly successful worlds,” he added. According to Jason, Taylor, and Travis, the Ts make the perfect match.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, kept their romance low-key until they were spotted in public appearances, including the Eras tour shows and Super Bowl games. The pop superstar and the NFL tight end announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 with a carousel of romantic photos. According to his dad, Travis had the ring ready in July but was waiting for the right time to propose.

The caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [firecracker emoji].”The firecracker appears to nod to their playful nickname “TNT,” which showcases their igniting chemistry that fans also agree on.

Consequently, Taylor Swift graced her presence in “The New Heights” podcast on August 13, which Travis and Jason host together. As expected, the episode garnered 20 million views. Guinness World Records confirmed that the podcast set a new YouTube record for the most concurrent viewers.

The episode revealed inside details about the couple’s family. Also, it highlighted the strong and sweet bond that the Kelce brothers also share. During the episode, Jason Kelce asked Taylor Swift to describe her boyfriend (now fiancé). She said that Travis is like “an incredible human being, and the human exclamation point.”

While listeners were in awe of how perfectly she described him, Jason went the extra mile. He applauded her choice of words and her description of his brother. “This is the best way I’ve ever heard Travis described in my life. I think it’s like such an accurate statement,” he noted.

On the September 3, 2025, episode of the podcast, Travis Kelce told his brother Jason that it’s been a fun time for him officially introducing Taylor as his would-be better half. “It was pretty cool…I still get giddy, it’s exciting times,” he added.