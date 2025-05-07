Traveling After May 7 Without a Real ID? Here’s What You Can Expect

As many people in America may be aware, the Department of Homeland Security’s May 7 deadline (the date was pushed back from December 2022 by TSA) is fast approaching, after which standard driver’s licenses or any other related documents will no longer be accepted as valid identification. As announced by TSA, only Real ID will be accepted for all adult American citizens who wish to travel via domestic flights. This information has been repeated multiple times so that people are aware of it.

A person without a Real ID after May 7, 2025, could face additional screening, delays, or even be denied entry to the security area altogether. To begin with, the ID program started from a 2002 request by the 9/11 Commission 2001 under President George W. Bush, which urged the federal government to set national standards for state-issued IDS like driver’s licenses. The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 but has seen numerous enforcement holds over the years.

As per Business Insider, an American citizen can still apply for the Real ID after the deadline. However, they should be prepared to face travel restrictions and limited access to federal facilities. For those who remain confused, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that a person can still fly without a real ID but only with an alternative form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, passport card, or a state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License.

In addition, a state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License would also work, provided these IDS are marked with the word Enhanced and display an American flag icon. These will be issued and available in a few states—Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington.

Meanwhile, youngsters below 16 would not require any ID to board flights. However, please note that temporary paper licenses issued by the DMV will not be accepted. If a passenger lacks a Real ID, they will be asked to verify their identity by using personal information. Failure to do so might not allow them to fly.

81% of passengers at checkpoints are presently providing valid identification, according to TSA’s report from last month. Beginning Wednesday, those IDS are also required to enter a federal building. Furthermore, it’s important to know that a Real ID will have a star at the upper right corner.

The colour of the star may differ; for instance, California features a gold grizzly bear with a white star cutout, while New York’s Real ID may display either a star or the U.S. flag. Besides, keep in mind that any ID without a star is not a Real ID and will not be considered while flying.

To apply for a Real ID, Americans must visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with the appropriate documents in hand. These include a valid photo ID, proof of identity, Social Security number, and two documents verifying state residency, like the DL 937 form, which will confirm whether the applicant qualifies for a fee waiver or not.

Conditions under which a fee waiver is applicable include unstable accommodation or financial difficulties. However, in Texas, applicants go through the Department of Public Safety. Currently, photos released by media outlets from across America show long lines at DMV offices, with many states extending office hours as the deadline nears. In places like Chicago, lines stretched several blocks.

Lastly, several Americans who have recently applied for their ID cards remain unsure whether their current license is Real ID-compliant; therefore, people are advised to double-check their cards and take the necessary steps to apply for one if they haven’t yet. Hurry up! You don’t want to miss your next flight, do you?