REAL ID Deadline Sparks Panic Across U.S. Airports

Many travelers are concerned about the new guidelines by the TSA making the Real ID mandatory. They think this will bring chaos to the airport security and will delay their flights.

As mentioned by the TSA, carrying a real ID is mandatory now, even for domestic travel. So, if someone does not have the ID, they’ll have to provide alternate identification documents while also going through rigorous security checks. The deadline for this is May 7, and people are being urged to get the ID.

TSA has exempted anyone under 18 years of age from carrying the Real ID, or everyone else has to get it. If you do not have a Real ID, you may get it from the DMV. These days, DMV is working overtime to deliver to the rising needs of the citizens amidst the mandatory ruling.

Many travelers are saying that there will be an apocalyptic situation considering the current situation. Some Americans are even refusing to travel now and are going to face delays in their travel plans.

The Real ID is mandatory due to the 9/11 incident. So, the authorities want to prevent such a situation from happening again. Moreover, they are setting standards for identification at the airport, and how they won’t be lenient about security. Even now, the date of enforcement is two decades late. People are still panicking about the new change.

I don’t care if you don’t like this, it’s the truth about the irrational overreactions to the “REAL ID” Enough is enough with the fear porn. pic.twitter.com/VZqwec5pD9 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 13, 2025

Some other forms of acceptable documents include a driver’s license, passport, defense card, and tribal IDs until a person can show Real ID at the airport. Moreover, people who travel frequently are saying that the day it’s made mandatory will be the day of mass confusion and delays.

One user posted, “Real ID Apocalypse Coming To Airports This Wednesday.” People on Reddit are going crazy with their theories. Some are calling for a last-minute pullback so that things remain in order. Another one said that it won’t matter if you have the ID or not; other people who don’t have it will cause delays.

Most people are claiming that they won’t even travel by air now unless it’s truly an emergency. We see how people are panicking over the new guidelines. Even one airport worker said that he wanted to see how this all would play out as the employees were also clueless.

“Is it just us or is getting a Real ID more chaotic than a shoe sale on Black Friday? 😅 Ladies, share your wildest Real ID quest story below. Let’s navigate this labyrinth together! 🙌💼 #RealIDChaos #WomanInRealIDWorld” pic.twitter.com/fdGTlSFqxs — CriticVibe – with a critical edge (@critic_vibe) May 4, 2025

Some travelers have not been fortunate enough to cancel plans, so they’ll have to travel and see how it goes. One user posted about being unhappy about having plans for that day and will have a phone all the time in case anything happens.

A flyer explained how his Global Entry Card and enhanced license did not comply with the Real ID. So he was told to bring a passport next time if this is what’s already going on, then who knows what will happen after May 7.

While the TSA claims they’ll give an extra hour to the people to pass through the security, people are still scared. Only those who do not get the Real ID and its alternatives will face delays. Moreover, there will be TSA officers to help and guide people at the airports.