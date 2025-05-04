TSA’s Privacy-Invading Tech Is Expanding—But You Can Still Say No

We have all heard the stories of intrusive TSA checks, whether they are taking whole-body X-rays or collecting facial recognition data. Many people find this to be an invasion of their privacy and have been vocal about it.

Now, the TSA has come up with alternative options for such travelers. The privacy intruding checks may be changed with other options that prove a person’s identity but aren’t that invasive.

Usually, TSA collects and saves data from facial recognition, but many people are not comfortable with this fact. So many travelers may not know that they can opt out of these checks and avoid them altogether picking the alternative solutions.

The reason to opt out could be that people don’t know what TSA does with biometrics and other private data. They feel their private information is at risk. Travis LeBlanc, a lawyer and former member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, shares that passengers have a choice not to submit their photo for scan. He talked about it to Huff Post, stating that the TSA is under the Department of Homeland Security.

So they take care of the overseas immigration enforcement.

Friendly reminder that the facial recognition scan at TSA is optional and totally unnecessary when we already show our ID, our ticket and let them scan our body + bags. “I decline the photo” is all you have to say and you’ll be done with it. 😉 pic.twitter.com/YHtWalJmIy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 24, 2025

Due to this, images are used in several ways. This type of tech for security screening is present at a few airports. People usually have to go to the Travel Document Checker podium. Then, the machine takes a photo and collects the facial data. The facial features and ID, such as a passport or Real ID, are collected to confirm the identity.

The TSA has emphasized that facial recognition screening is optional, so everyone does not need to do it. They have updated their rules and clearly mention that people can decline the checks.

Moreover, the document emphasizes that they have to treat all the travelers with respect to ensure their privacy. This experience can be subjective, and not all travelers have the same experience. Some have complained in the past about how they felt violated or had to go through extra checks. Some even got “SSSS” tags for extensive checks.

Are you traveling soon? You might notice facial recognition technology during the screening process at some airports to enhance security. What to know: ☑️ Quick verification

☑️ Enhanced safety

☑️ You can opt-in or opt-out

☑️ Privacy is assured Details: https://t.co/SjEnYZ1LMJ pic.twitter.com/8gdMIKQ2J8 — TSA (@TSA) March 12, 2025

Even Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has facial recognition screening, but of course, the travelers can opt out if they don’t want their photo taken. When the passengers refuse to go through the photo verification process, they may choose alternative options to prove their identity.

TSA may process the alternative ID credential check. This alternative check happens in a similarly respectful manner and does not delay the boarding process.

So if you’re traveling soon, carry the right documents and IDs. As you know about the mandatory Real ID for even traveling domestically, so don’t skip that. There are some alternative documents; however, people are requested to get their IDs from the DMV to ensure a smooth boarding process.