Everyone’s Suddenly Wrapping Their Luggage at Airports—What TSA Wants Travelers to Know Before Sealing Their Bags

Traveling through an airport can get tricky with new TSA guidelines but it is still one of the best places to see the latest innovations and travel practices. New kinds of luggage, bags, and travel practices are mostly visible in a crowded airport.

In recent years, it has become more and more frequent to see luggage wrapped in brightly colored plastic. One can find many such travelers with wrapped luggage moving through airport terminals.

Luggage wrapping was earlier an optional extra service that only a few of the travelers opted for. However, it has now developed into a basic service provided at major airports worldwide.

Travelers wrap their baggage for a variety of reasons. However, this trend is set to evolve more. There are regular upgrades in security processes, and plastic wrapping is a concern for environmental causes, too.

There are a few reasons for travelers to opt for plastic wrapping. Many travelers choose plastic wrap because it offers better protection and peace of mind. The tight covering of plastic protects baggage from water damage, scratches, and dirt during travel. Travelers with luxury suitcases or soft-sided bags use this facility to protect their expensive luggage.

The wrapping helps in preventing your electronics and appliances from scratches and your couches and bed from dirt, ensuring your items get to your new home in perfect condition. @HorizonMovers_ pic.twitter.com/4onk5EE0t3 — Mercy Nicky (@Mercynicky_) May 5, 2025

Another big reason to choose wrapping is to avoid theft. If the wrapping is cut or disturbed, it is a clear sign of tampering and theft. Passengers then claim or sue the airlines. In transit or between airports, baggage usually remains unattended for a period of time. This wrapping process provides some level of comfort to the passengers.

In a few foreign locations, they may spray chemicals onto the bag. These chemicals are used as disinfectants, but can adhere to the bag and later cause an allergy or another health issue. Plastic wrapping provides protection from such situations.

Wrapping can shield clothing and personal belongings from direct exposure.

Though the plastic wrapping has its advantages, travelers must not opt for this service without understanding TSA guidelines. Many times, the guidelines differ from airport to airport. It may be acceptable from the airport one is traveling from, but it can cause issues at the airport where you are landing.

The TSA also states that the same screening processes are applied to all checked baggage. It does not depend upon the wrapping of luggage. Approximately 95% of bags pass without opening. However, those that are marked for inspection will be examined by hand.

If your bag is chosen for physical inspection, TSA will cut open the plastic wrapper. They then do not rewrap the baggage.

In such a situation, the bag is left vulnerable to damage for the rest of its voyage. However, TSA leaves a notice verifying the search.

Who agrees that this bag wrapping single use plastic should be outlawed? I realiZe it’s big business but the long term damage to the planet is worth more. Sell reusable sustainable luggage covers instead. #bagwrap #singleuseplastic #heathrow ⁦@HeathrowAirport⁩ pic.twitter.com/EeG6Sw7RX0 — Gavin Thurston 🇺🇦 (@GavinThurston) December 9, 2022

Yet businesses like Secure Wrap provide rewrapping services in the terminals where they work. This is for passengers who make wrapping a priority in their travel regimen. This still helps guarantee ongoing protection.

However, there is another side to the wrapping process, too. It is not environmentally conscious. Travelers are being encouraged to look into more environmentally friendly solutions. Some airports are already exploring or enacting limits on single-use plastic wrapping.

The luggage wrapping industry’s development will probably focus on adjusting to new TSA environmental regulations and passenger demands. To remain viable in this market, businesses may need to switch to biodegradable materials or reusable wrapping solutions.