Tired of TSA Security Delays? Travel Influencer Shares This Simple Luggage Hack That Could Cut Your Wait Time in Half

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in America seems to be strict with its airport rules. From making a real ID mandatory to boarding domestic flights from May 7, 2025, to being very particular about the baggage screening rules.

Flying seems harder than most of us thought, right? If you already feel like it’s a lot to process, we have a simple hack that could save you from horrible flight delays.

It’s a hack from a popular online figure. In a recent video, Ian, part of the husband-and-wife duo Ian and Meg behind the YouTube channel known as ‘The Travel Coaches,’ with 51,000 subscribers, made a video where the influencer highlighted several mistakes passengers make while flying.

One of many includes packing in a poor and disorganized manner, which not only makes your bags overstuffed but also costs you quite a bit.

As per The Mirror, He explained, “We’re still talking about what you should do before you even get to the airport. And the mistake that causes the most issues in security lines is improper packing. It’s what slows people down the most.” Therefore, to avoid this, Ian said that it’s best to pack while keeping the TSA rules, aka the checklist, in mind (available on the website).

He continued, “Start by asking yourself what will need to come out of your bag.” He added that the two main items he always removes are electronics and liquids. Although it’s advisable not to carry any liquids, Ian added that whatever is meant to be taken out during the security check should be placed together, mostly in one pocket or area.

Next, Ian recommended that if they are travelling with multiple bags (a backpack and a carry-on), he would ideally advise them to open only one bag during the security check to avoid unnecessary time waste and delay. He added, “You don’t want to be that person who’s forced to open three bags in the security line to find their laptop.

Furthermore, influencer Ian summed up the video with three tips that could help passengers avoid unnecessary chaos so they could enjoy a chilled latte in peace before their flight and not be anxious throughout the process. First, it’s best to arrive at the airport early (maximum 2 hours ), dress casually and comfortably (including good shoes), and pack the bags with the TSA checklist in mind.

These rules come amidst the newly launched Real ID rule, where those without a real ID may experience major delays or even be denied boarding altogether. We know this could be a newly found hassle for people, but this has been deemed mandatory for people of America after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

As per The Irish Star, to claim a Real ID, citizens have to visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with the appropriate documents in hand. These include a valid photo ID, proof of identity, Social Security number, and two documents verifying state residency. Please note that a real ID will have a star in the upper right corner.

Meanwhile, California has established a plan to allow all qualifying people to obtain an ID. This program will help those who are low-income, homeless, or victims of domestic abuse, etc., even though several citizens lack permanent residence. Many are even dependent on government assistance; this program is deemed to offer equal rights to all.

Those looking for a REAL ID for free need to get a DL 937 form; this form will determine whether a citizen is eligible for the fee waiver or not.

For further details, make sure to reach out to the authorities on the official TSA website, research and read articles online, and do not hesitate to ask about your rights. Hurry up! May 7 is just a day away! It’s better to be safe than sorry, right?