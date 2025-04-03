Trans Athlete Hits Back at Donald Trump — “I Am Going to…..”

A former trans swimmer named Lia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania recently spoke out in support of the trans athlete community as people have had a series of mixed reactions to trans inclusion in women’s sports, with most people opposing it. This report comes after President Donald Trump signed a string of executive orders upon his return to the White House.

In one of the orders he signed back in February 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order banning transgender women in America from participating in female sports. The new measure targets high school, university, and grassroots sports institutions. The order also allows the Department of Education to suspend schools that do not follow the rules.

As per BBC, the US law prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, and the Trump administration and its supporters argue that the order shall permit fairness in sports. At the same time, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and human rights associations have criticized it as discriminatory and mean.

As per Fox News, Trans athlete Lia Thomas was one of many people who joined the support movement and spoke up about the issue at the HiTOPS trans youth forum last weekend. Over a virtual chat through Zoom, Lia said, “I am going to keep fighting as much as I am able to.”

She further added that in order to fight back, the trans community must support one another. Thomas, who previously competed under the name Will Thomas on the university’s men’s team, sparked controversy after she was allowed to take part in the women’s team post-transition.

She also participated in the Ivy League and NCAA championships, where she bagged several medals and gained media interviews with top channels. Thomas also tried to compete in the Olympics as a woman but was denied by World Aquatics.

However, since Donald Trump’s unexpected trans athlete ban, the NCAA has updated its policy to prevent biological males from competing in women’s categories; things have become tough for Lia Thomas. However, despite the setbacks, she strongly believes that, like everybody else, transwomen and people from the LGBTQ community should also be able to decide for themselves.

“It has to be the athletes deciding for themselves where they feel most affirmed and most comfortable,” she said. “Having routes that are safe and non-discriminatory that allow them access to that,” Thomas added.

Alas, owing to the political tensions in the country, the strong athlete’s will to take part in competitions has been challenged by several others. As per Fox News, Thomas has faced a few lawsuits and a pause in federal funding to the university over alleged Title IX violations, locker room issues, and privacy issues.

For instance, Riley Gaines, who tied Thomas at the 2022 NCAA championships, contested the NCAA’s previous policy, arguing that it undermines fairness in women’s sports. Furthermore, this isn’t the only gender-based executive order Donald Trump has signed; right after he took office, He declared that the United States would officially acknowledge only two genders: male and female.

As per several reports, it remains clear that all government identification papers in America, like passports, will only have the choice to select gender on the basis of biological reality and not self-assessed gender identity. Moreover, a lot of alterations in the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have also been seen since he announced these orders.

Known for his radical views, Donald Trump also banned transgender troops from serving in the military and halted the recruitment of transgender personnel in 2021, but Joe Biden reversed the rule again; while Trump still tries to change policies, reports suggest that several federal judges don’t seem to agree.

Currently, public opinion on transgender athletes in women’s sports remains divided; with Trump’s changing policies, like how we would change clothes, it’s hard to determine the longevity and impact of any decision taken up by the administration at this point. All we can do is sit back and watch the drama unfold as we keep reporting to you!