Federal Judge Once Again Stops Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban—What’s Next?

In a recent development for trans rights, another U.S. District Court Judge, Benjamin Settle, rules a block on Trump’s order to ban transgender from military service. Over the years, Donald Trump has signed several anti-trans executive orders, such as preventing trans people from participating in sports. His next goal was to ban transgender from military service. The progress during Obama’s reign was not seen the same way when Trump took office. Moreover, the Trump administration even released reasons to justify the ban; however, Settle is the second judge to oppose Trump’s views and bans.

Looking at the silver lining, U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Settle in Tacoma rules against this ban. The case was brought in by long-serving military members. For them, this ban is no more than an insult and an unnecessary discrimination for them. And, rightly so, they have a right to protect their rights. Getting fired like this may impact their reputation and career.

One notable personality among these members is the U.S. Navy Cmdr. Emily “Hawking” Shilling has served in the Navy for more than 19 years. The 42-year-old veteran has done 60 missions as a combat aviator in Iraq and Afghanistan. In her case, Settle has declared she never was a detriment to her unit and was fit to continue her service. For these reasons, she should be discharged honorably from the services. In a similar situation, a New Jersey judge also banned the Air Force from firing two transgender officers to prevent any damage to their careers and finances.

Trump’s administration has always been anti-LGBTQ+, as seen in several situations. He signed the executive order in January. The order claims the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life” and is harmful to military readiness. During his second tenure as the president, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, “Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused.”

What a sigh of relief it is for the transgender community as federal judge blocks Donald Trump’s orders! A 65-page ruling from Judge Benjamin Settle stated that Trump’s administration has failed to provide any explanation to ban the transgender troops. After being allowed to serve openly in the army, trans folks should not be banned. He explains the ban does not make any sense without a valid explanation.

Settle wrote, “The government’s arguments are not persuasive, and it is not an especially close question on this record, their unrelenting reliance on deference to military judgment is unjustified in the absence of any evidence supporting ‘the military’s’ new judgment reflected in the Military Ban.”

A federal judge has indefinitely blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service members https://t.co/B4ivj9B9ST — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 18, 2025

In another news, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., issued an order to block this policy last week. Many have already come forward when it comes to trans rights. Sasha Buchert, a civil rights attorney, says, “Transgender people are physically stronger as they can do the right amount of pushups and pull-ups. Why are they even being told to leave the military because of who they are?”

Furthermore, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia declared that it would put the ruling into effect in case any action negatively impacts transgender service members.