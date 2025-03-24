US Military Has Reportedly Moved $350 Billion of Gold From Fort Knox—Whistleblower Makes Bombshell Claims

Remember the famous scene from the James Bond classic Goldfinger (1964)? You know what we are talking about, and so does the U.S. military. In a shocking report, a government insider claimed that some of the Fort Knox gold had been moved to “top secret locations” by the US military in order to protect the national treasure.

This bombshell news comes amid Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s building curiosity about the same. The powerful pair wants to inspect whether the gold is still at the extensively guarded Kentucky Army Installation.

According to an exclusive by Radar Online, the insider claimed, “Most of it has been transferred to secret locations by the military. Billions of dollars in gold is hidden in places only a few highly placed Pentagon officials know about.”

The whistleblower emphasized that “at least 80 percent” of what has been reported of $435 billion in gold has been moved. But the most interesting thing is the reason behind this secret move. As the insider claims, it has something to do with a James Bond film, in particular the 1964 classic Goldfinger. In the movie, Auric Goldfinger tries to blow up Fort Knox with an atomic device. His main goal was to contaminate the gold there, as it turns radioactive, ultimately increasing the value of his own bullion.

The whistleblower claimed that the U.S. military has been anticipating some sort of similar attack from Russia. “American military intelligence had determined that the Russians had their nukes trained on Fort Knox with the same purpose as the film. This was a countermove to stay a step ahead of our enemies,” they claimed.

Is the gold really in Fort Knox? Trump said in Feb 2025 he’d visit to check, but when? Will Musk join? Why no audit since ’74? Is Treasury hiding something? When will Trump set a date to inspect the reserves? What’s the truth behind the $400B in gold? pic.twitter.com/3Uj09WDdzy — Jocker (@Rafaelrpca) March 24, 2025

Whether a film is truly behind the secret move or whether there’s a chance Russia might try to attack Fort Knox is yet to be confirmed. The source added that the gold bricks are now safely kept in some of the 400 underground ballistic missile silos across the United States. This means that the gold is now stashed hundreds of feet below the earth in some of the most remote parts of the western states, where no missile could reach. “It’s so spread out that even if one did take a direct hit, the rest would be safe,” the government insider claimed.

Notably, the United States Bullion Depository behind the fortified walls at Fort Knox has not been seen by public eyes in many years. It was 2017 when the facility was last visited by a delegation led by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. This visit happened 33 years after the previous one.

EXCLUSIVE: @USTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirms to me that yes, there is still gold in Fort Knox. pic.twitter.com/NUQzYrexZI — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and “nation’s first buddy” Elon Musk are equally curious to know whether the gold is still there. Previously, the Treasury Department assured that 147.3 million ounces of gold were recorded in Fort Knox as of January 31, 2025. However, the commander-in-chief said, “We’re actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there because maybe somebody stole the gold.”

The whistleblower claimed that if there was a tour of Fort Knox with President Trump, he would say, “All is well,” regardless of whether or not the gold had been moved to different locations.