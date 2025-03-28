4 Trump Administration Moves Planned for April That Could Impact Every American

Economic changes, judicial politics, foreign affairs shifts, there have been so many numerous major decisions and policy changes within the Trump Government in regards to the economy in April 2025 that are likely to affect millions of Americans. Here are the 4 crucial initiatives that the Federal Government undertook that you need to know about.

During the month of April, President Donald Trump initiated three fundamental tasks that directly subdued the lives of American citizens.

1. Implementation of New Tariffs

a. “Liberation Day” Tariffs (Effective April 2): Trump declared April 2 as “Liberation Day.” On that day in 2025, he will put new tariffs aimed at altering anti trade imbalances and policy issues within the U.S. Those tariffs included a 25% tax on imports of drugs, as well as imports from Canada and Mexico under the USMCA with the American drug border security policy aiding Mexico.

Furthermore, reciprocal tariffs are suggested on countries that charge tariffs on American goods, along with certain tariffs on select agricultural goods. A “secondary tariff” is on Venezuelan oil and gas exports, and it mostly affects countries that purchase these commodities due to fears of associating with illegitimate activities linked to the US

b. Automobile Import Tariffs (Effective April 3): An executive order was given that imposes a 25% tax on all vehicles and vehicle parts brought into the country, and this is to be done sometime between the 3rd of April and the 3rd of May. Cars and trucks are estimated to cost more as a consequence. The intention is to compel car manufacturers to increase the United States’ share in their cars.

Consumers are expected to pay higher pricing for cars and trucks. Canada and the European Union are some of the countries that have shown discontent and are considering other retaliatory actions.

Trump's tariffs hit April 2nd, 2025—25% on foreign cars, ag imports, Venezuela oil buyers, plus reciprocal rates on China, EU, Canada & more.

2. Health Sector Tariffs

Changes made by the Trump administration to tariffs have induced manufacturers of medical devices, hospitals, and other constituents of the healthcare sector to seek relief from the new tariff structure.

Tariff barriers, especially those that are scheduled to come into force on April 2, are likely to increase the cost of hospital care and have an impact on the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. A number of organizations, AdvaMed and American Hospital Association, have applied for relief to limit the undue burden on the healthcare system.

Trump announces even more tariffs: "We'll be doing pharmaceuticals. Importantly in drugs and medicines, etc. All forms of medicine and pharmaceuticals. And we'll be doing very importantly steel and we'll also be doing chips. And things associated with chips.

3. Women’s Health Initiatives

In the end of March, during a celebration of Women’s History Month, President Trump spoke about setting up the Republican Women’s Caucus in Congress under the leadership of Senator Katie Britt and Representative Kat Cammack.

As he puts it, he likes to call himself the “fertilization president”; his focus is very much directed towards women’s health issues. In February, the issuance of an executive order aimed at boosting access to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) was signed, although no expected savings were mentioned.

Trump: "We're gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women… I'll be known as the fertilization president."

4. Alignment with Project 2025

President Trump’s latest executive orders move in tandem with the Heritage Foundation’s conservative agenda termed “Project 2025.” This project aims to overhaul nearly all facets of government, including immigration, the federal workforce, and the scope of presidential power. These adjustments, however, pose grave concerns for critics who believe the United States’ governance and balance of power will fundamentally shift for the worse.

Trump disavows Project 2025 as "extreme" and orchestrated by the "severe right" at Michigan rally. "I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it."

These changes are a move towards what Trump had promised in his April policy speech – drastic changes to the U.S. trade and healthcare policy, and in turn, the economy and government itself.