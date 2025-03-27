Donald Trump Calls Himself ‘Fertilization President’—Internet Reacts With Peak Mockery

Donald Trump is no new name to make bold declarations. But his latest self-appointed title has left many scratching their heads. At a Women’s History Month celebration at the White House on March 26, the president proudly crowned himself the “fertilization president.”
His statement was enough to ignite a wave of mockery and confusion across the internet.
Speaking before a crowd of lawmakers and guests, Trump mentioned about his administration’s efforts to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. As he talked about his policies, he adopted this unexpected title for himself.
“We’re gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too,” Trump said. “The women, between the fertilization and all the other things we’re talking about, it’s gonna be great. Fertilization. I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s okay.”
He added with a grin, “That’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse. Actually, I like it.”
Laughter erupted in the room, but the internet reaction was far from flattering.
Reactions started erupting on X.com as netizens were left stunned by his claim. One user wrote, “Well this gets weirder by the day.” Another comment read, “Trump just called himself the fertilization president because he supports in vitro fertilization. I think Elon is the fertilization president. How many eggs has he fertilized again.”
I do not consent to receiving a girly goody bag from the fertilization president. https://t.co/ihR2k8II6W
— Noelle Porter (@noe1le) March 26, 2025
It didn’t stop with a few comments as the internet went on to mock Trump for the bizarre claim he made with some making hilarious statements. One of the users wrote, “I do not consent to receiving a girly goody bag from the fertilization president.” Another comment read, “Sorry I gotta be missing some background here cause what.” One user even didn’t step back from mentioning Musk‘s role here. They were upfront as they wrote, “I think Elon the co president is taking care of that.”
A further comment read, “Ugh, gross… hearing him talk about “fertilization” is disgusting.” Another user read, “Donald Trump babbling about being the “Fertilization President” is icky.”
Donald Trump babbling about being the “Fertilization President” is icky. pic.twitter.com/xc66sts8Nf
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 26, 2025
This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed a connection to reproductive healthcare. On the 2024 campaign trail, he referred to himself as the “father of IVF” to show his support for fertility treatments.
During a town hall event, a voter expressed concerns over the impact of abortion bans on IVF access, particularly following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Trump, in response, misrepresented a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that classified frozen embryos as children. That further complicated the conversation on reproductive rights.
“The fertilization president.” https://t.co/a0Iq0TIRRK pic.twitter.com/7on9kh45Sd
— Vincent Artman (@geogvma) March 26, 2025
In an attempt to clarify his stance, Trump claimed he consulted with Alabama Senator Katie Britt to better understand the issue.
“And within about two minutes, I understood it,” Trump said. “We’re totally in favor of IVF.”
In February, Trump signed an executive order that calls for recommendations to protect access to IVF treatments and reduce their costs for aspiring parents.