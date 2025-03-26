Donald Trump ‘Considering Ozempic’ After Blasting ‘Chubby’ Portrait at the Capitol

Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from a fight; and this time, the battle is personal. After an unflattering portrait of him was put on display at the Colorado State Capitol, the former president was furious and ordered it to be removed! He claimed it made him look like a “chubby white version of Barack Obama.”
Now, insiders say Trump is “considering” turning to the weight-loss drug Ozempic to address his concerns about his appearance.
For the unversed, just days ago, Trump had lashed out at the artist of his image, Sarah Boardman. He said the portrait was ‘distorted’ and demanded to be removed at the earliest. He took to his Truth Social account and took a dig at her.
He wrote, “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst,” Trump wrote. “She must have lost her talent as she got older.”
Now, a source close to the president further reveals, “Trump isn’t impressed with the portrait, he ordered it to come down straight away. He genuinely thought it made him look huge, and if that’s what he really looks like, maybe Ozempic is the way to go.”
Boardman, however, stood by her work. She explained that her goal was to create a neutral and historically accurate depiction. “My portrait of President Trump has been called thoughtful, non-confrontational, not angry, not happy, not tweeting,” she said. “In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another president on the wall who is only historical background, and he needs to look neutral.”
#ArtnetNews: President Donald Trump hates his portrait in Colorado. He is blaming Governor Jared Polis for what he claims is an “purposefully distorted” painting of him at the state’s official Gallery of Presidents, in the third floor rotunda of the state capitol building. But… pic.twitter.com/P6bWkL8GmF
— Artnet (@artnet) March 25, 2025
However, even after the explanation, Trump’s criticism got traction. Republican lawmakers stood by his side and said it wasn’t the perfect depiction of the President. “The removal of this portrait was made to honor pre-existing tradition,” they said, referencing that Grover Cleveland had only one official portrait for his second term. The debatable painting has since been transferred to the History Colorado museum in Denver.
The portrait divided opinions among visitors to the Capitol. “Honestly, he looks a little chubby,” said Aaron Howe, a tourist from Wyoming. However, Trump supporter Kaylee Williamson, 18, saw it differently. “I guess he’s smoother than all the other ones,” she remarked.
At one end, the Democrats criticized the GOP’s fixation on the portrait. However, Trump’s allies are standing strong to their opinion that a more flattering image should represent him. As of now, it is still unclear whether a new portrait will be commissioned.
Donald Trump is furious about a portrait of him hanging in Colorado’s State Capitol, calling it ‘the worst’ and claiming it ‘was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.’
Trump is such a petty, insecure baby. pic.twitter.com/M0Zk1X1LdI
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2025
Amid the dispute, Trump’s serious concerns over his appearance may lead him to take chance with pharmaceutical options. According to insiders, the president is contemplating Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug which is originally intended for diabetes treatment.
“He’s thinking it over,” the source added. “Trump has always been conscious about how he’s portrayed, and this latest incident has only heightened that.”
From social media tirades to heated public discussions, Trump’s anger over the Capitol portrait has added yet another chapter to his already eventful post-presidency.
If he finally chooses to take Ozempic or not, one thing is evident. Trump’s image, both figuratively and literally, will keep making headlines.