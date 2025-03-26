Donald Trump Accused of Introducing Satanism in Schools? Here’s What We Know

It looks like Donald Trump has become a major figure in the central scrutiny of America. Besides claims from experts that he pushed America into a potential authoritarian state, he faced accusations of passing hasty and erratic policies since returning to the White House. At 78, he has become one of the most important political figures in global history in current times.

Moreover, new claims of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a few others have now linked the rise of Satanism in U.S. schools to actions taken during Donald Trump’s presidency that have led to the spread of antagonism. The Satanic Temple, known for hosting events like SatanCon, has bought religious programs for students at Edgewood Elementary School in Ohio.

As per Irish Star, these programs, run monthly by the Satanic Temple’s Hellions Academy of Independent Learning (abbreviated as “HAIL”), have flared controversy. While these programs teach students values such as empathy, compassion, and justice in an environment free from religious pressure, people think otherwise.

June Everett, the director of the program, clarified the stance and said that when people hear the word satanic, they automatically assume evil and denote a negative emotion. But, he rubbished the claim and added, We are not devil worshipers. We are non-theistic Satanists. It is not to push a religious agenda. It’s just to have an alternative.”

Elswick further added, “We wanted to make sure that we had a program that taught compassion, empathy, and inclusion. Meanwhile, some parents have complained that their children were bullied for not participating in other programs.

In addition, as per The Daily Star, Ron DeSantis slammed Trump for saying yes to the satanic temple expansion and argued that the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) team recognized the temple as a church and gave it access to faith-based tax grants and donations and accused the administration of contradicting the religious intent of America’s essence.

In response to the governor, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson from Donald Trump’s team, fired back at him and called his comments “desperate.” He further added, “This is what desperate politicians do when they know their political lives are flashing before their eyes: they fabricate and completely make up ridiculous stories on the popular news channel CNN so they can appease their liberal audience.”

This instance isn’t the first time the satanic temple has received criticism in 2023, during a holiday exhibit in the state capitol. The display featured Baphomet, a pagan idol, and the group’s seven principles.

While Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other Republicans condemned it, the Iowa Department of Administrative Services verified that the group obeyed all legal rules, and some lawmakers recognized the display as covered by the First Amendment’s right to free speech.

Several people have recently been upset with Donald Trump and his administration. Judges receive death threats for rejecting his absurd policies to the anger of the immigrants who have reportedly been treated with injustice.

It looks like the political scenario in America is in complete chaos with no hint of sync between the people and the government. What lies ahead in the future remains uncertain and fearful until we tell you more about it. Stay tuned, and hope for the best.