Trump Administration Removes 60-Year-Old Federal Ban on Segregated Facilities—People Are Furious

Welcome to another day as we discuss recent developments in American politics and tell you about a controversial move taken by the Trump Administration! In recent news, he broke a long-standing order that an old president of the country had signed in 1965. Since Donald Trump began his second term, he has approved many official orders that would help revamp the country’s federal working system and bring back America’s old charm.

As mentioned, a recent order on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) withdrew a non-discrimination executive order that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed in 1965 as part of the Civil Rights Movement. The order ensured that government contractors provided impartial treatment to all people, regardless of race or ethnicity.

As per The Guardian, Trump has changed the old order, which had been in place for a long time. According to sources, the federal government no longer officially prohibits contractors from having “segregated facilities” such as separate eateries, waiting rooms, and drinking fountains. In addition, these executive orders were created to abolish several Barack Obama-era policies and orders.

Moreover, the General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal contracts, also sent a memo to the contractors about these changes, allowing them to re-establish separate facilities or practices previously restricted. This unexpected change in the ever-evolving American political scene has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with people claiming it was a poor decision in light of racial equality and the civil rights movement.

Yet, people who agree with this change claim that these new changes may be the right way to remove overregulation and overhaul procedures seen as overly restrictive or based on outdated concepts of inclusion and diversity. The debate continues to unfold as people weigh the consequences of allowing contractors to potentially segregate facilities again, which has been outlawed for over 60 years.

Some comments on X (formerly Twitter) include some interesting comments. One user said, “once again, they are chipping away our civil rights protection.” Another user wrote, “Bro, they are so cartoonishly racist it’s pathetic.”

It is empowering to witness how social media, especially platforms like X and Reddit, have become a strong source for people to voice their opinions, create like-minded communities, and reach strong conclusions even on bold political matters. Netizens do not fear calling out injustice, and social media has become a platform with a boon and a bane.

Furthermore, as USA Today reports, the Trump administration has reshaped the U.S. federal workforce and implemented major changes in the federal government systems. From offering buyouts to 2 million federal employees to ordering federal workers to return to the office full-time, the administration has frozen hiring, except for certain jobs like military and public safety.

Thirty employees of the Chicago Sun-Times — around one in five on its payroll — have agreed to resign after a buyout offer. The departures primarily affect writers and editors, many of whom have extensive experience at the newspaper.https://t.co/YFh3Bd3pmm — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 18, 2025

He also mass-fired and fired 17 inspectors general, including those at the State Department, Defense Department, and Transportation Department. Moreover, employees involved in the DEI were placed on paid leave. He declared that America would only identify two official genders, ending diverse ideologies and programs.

Although all these others have sparked widespread chaos and a series of mixed reactions, there’s nothing much one can do. Trump’s political moves appear like blurred lines for people to understand. As spectators, we can only use social media to voice opinions and let time determine the nation’s future.