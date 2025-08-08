“Total Loser” – Donald Trump Rages After Republican Joins Democratic Party, Citing His ‘Cult-Type Atmosphere’

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has officially left the Republican Party to join the Democrats, marking a significant political shift that has mainly been fueled by fundamental disagreements with GOP policies and leadership. Duncan has detailed his decision for this switch in an op-ed for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Duncan’s decision was not very well accepted by Donald Trump as he took to Truth Social to post about Duncan, saying, “Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser.”

His post further added, “Was never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain,” Trump wrote. “We didn’t want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I’m told he became a Democrat. Good riddance Geoff. You don’t even have a chance!!!”

Duncan, however, did not lose his mind like Trump and clearly explained the reason behind his shift, saying that his choice was deeply connected to his moral struggle to “love my neighbor,” a principle he found increasingly difficult to uphold within the Republican Party, especially as it opposes policies that support vulnerable populations.

Duncan highlighted key issues such as healthcare, Medicaid, gun safety, and immigration as primary reasons for his departure. He criticized GOP claims that the best path to health insurance is through employment, pointing out that many working families still lack coverage due to job types that do not provide insurance or affordable options.

He mentioned, “So, the reality is they have a job, just the wrong job.” Duncan also condemned recent cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which he believes harm families and children, saying these policies conflict with his Christian values.

Duncan’s disillusionment with the GOP started with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, a move Duncan openly criticized. He described the Republican Party as being “decimated and destroyed” under Trump’s influence, likening the party to a cult.

In an interview and public statements, Duncan said, “Donald Trump has destroyed it and created a cult-type atmosphere around it.” He expressed doubt that the GOP could recover its previous identity in the near future, emphasizing the moral and political costs of what he sees as the party’s direction.

The Georgia Republican Party expelled Duncan earlier this year, citing his endorsement of Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as accusing him of undermining Republican officials, including current Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

Duncan’s public support for Harris, including speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, further cemented his break with the GOP. He stood as a vocal critic not only of Trump but also of the Republican Party’s embrace of conspiracy theories, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rejection of foundational governance principles.

Regarding immigration, Duncan criticized the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies as lacking compassion and effectiveness. He called these actions “a lesson on how not to love your neighbor,” arguing that immigration policy should balance border security and felony deportation with pathways to citizenship for law-abiding migrants.

His stance on gun safety also puts him at odds with mainstream GOP ideology; he pointed to public support for universal background checks and red-flag laws, which have repeatedly stalled in Republican-controlled legislatures, as evidence that the party is out of step with many Americans.