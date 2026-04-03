Top Aide Claims Pete Hegseth Used Disguises to Track Leakers

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, told colleagues that he and Hegseth had once worn disguises and slipped out for drinks. A New York Post report revealed that many inside the Pentagon considered the story false and possibly a tactic to identify leakers.

The Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported Friday that Buria shared the story with multiple coworkers last year.

According to the account, Buria and his boss left the Pentagon City Ritz-Carlton in disguise to drink together, even though Hegseth has publicly stated that he no longer consumes alcohol. The Secretary of War has previously faced numerous accusations of alcoholism, which he denied.

The report noted that there was no proof the outing ever took place and several officials in the building viewed the story as gossip meant to flush out those speaking with the press.

Sen. Tim Kaine: “Your colleague said you got drunk at an event at a bar and chanted, ‘Kill all Muslims.’…Isn’t that the kind of behavior that, if true, would be disqualifying for somebody to be Sec. of Defense?” Pete Hegseth: “Anonymous false charges.” Kaine: “Not anonymous.” pic.twitter.com/ndEEdnwUd0 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 3, 2026

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson commented, telling the Post, “This is false,” and stated that the department would not entertain “Washington gossip.”

This incident increased scrutiny on Buria, who has become one of Hegseth’s most influential aides during a challenging time at the Defense Department. The Post reported that Buria’s story left some officials questioning his judgment and motives.

Some believed he wanted to appear unusually close to Hegseth or to show he had special influence over the secretary. The Daily Beast, which reported similar details as the Post, stated that the tale worsened mistrust inside the Pentagon as Hegseth’s team continued to focus on leaks and internal discipline.

Buria has also been at the center of other recent reports about tensions within the department. A report from late March, stated that Buria was accused of opposing the promotion of Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, a Black female officer, and of making remarks about how President Donald Trump would view such a promotion. Buria denied those accusations and called them false.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Pete Hegseth has fired over 12 generals, including the U.S. Army ground forces commander. pic.twitter.com/cO7vT6NHee — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) April 3, 2026

The leak issue has troubled Hegseth’s Pentagon for months. In 2025, Hegseth publicly committed to pursuing leakers and mentioned that evidence from an internal investigation would be sent to the Justice Department for possible charges.

Last year’s reporting also described polygraph threats, internal suspicion, and severe staff conflicts as the department dealt with the repercussions of leaks involving military planning and internal communications.

The latest report did not indicate that Hegseth personally approved or was even aware of Buria’s alleged story. However, it surfaced at a time when the Secretary of War already faced questions about leadership unrest, personnel changes, and the management of sensitive information.

Just this week, reports about Hegseth’s purge of senior officers and ongoing disputes over allegedly denying promotions based on race have contributed to the sense of instability surrounding the Pentagon’s top office.

Hegseth remains one of the more controversial cabinet members in Trump’s second term. He has been accused of war crimes in regard to the boat strikes in international waters targeting alleged cartel members. He has also been criticized for what some consider a performative style of war reporting on Iran due to his colorful language when detailing the military missions in the Middle East.