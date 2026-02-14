Entertainment

Top 5 Non-American Super Bowl Performers

Published on: February 14, 2026 at 1:15 AM ET

There are some actual non-American performers at the Super Bowl.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show (Image Source: @FentyStats/X)

There has been much controversy about Bad Bunny’s performance at the recent Super Bowl. Many targeted his nationality and the language he speaks to justify why he should not be a part of the lineup.

Even Donald Trump and Jake Paul bashed Bad Bunny for this same reason. However, it is a baseless ground to criticize the Puerto Rican artist, because there have been many non-American singers who have performed in the past.

 

Enrique Iglesias

In 2000, there were many international artists, including Enrique Iglesias, the Spanish pop icon. He shared the stage with Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, and Phil Collins, an English musician. This was a massive hit that entertained millions with such a diverse collaboration.

Coldplay 

Coldplay took the opportunity to perform at the 2016 Super Bowl 50 halftime show. But they also called some legendary guest artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and more. This was a groundbreaking lineup, and the show turned out to be an absolute hit.

However, one can hardly deny that Beyoncé stole the show with powerful messaging, as pointed out by the Guardian.

Shakira

2026 is not the first time Latin artists have performed at the Super Bowl. In 2020, Shakira, the Colombian artist, took the stage with Jennifer Lopez, whose parents are from Puerto Rico. Their stint became such a hit that they even garnered four Emmy nominations, of which they won one.

 

Not to mention, this performance drew a massive viewership of 103 million on Fox, as mentioned by Variety.

The Weeknd

In 2021, Canadian singer The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV halftime show. He came with a unique and unrestrained performance that even Pitchfork labeled as a “Fever Dream for the Whole Family.” Though they also point out how it was more memorable for its symbolic nature, rather than becoming a straight crowd-pleaser.

 

Rihanna

Rihanna’s solo routine at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show is still one of the most loved and viewed. The Barbadian artist proved her star power by running through her biggest hits in 2023. On top of that, she performed while being pregnant with her child, as confirmed by the Grammys.

Ironically, Bad Bunny is more American than any of these artists. The Jones‑Shafroth Act gives US citizenship to anyone who is born on or after April 25, 1898. According to Newsweek, Bad Bunny, who was born in 1994, makes the cut.

