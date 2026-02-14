Top 5 Non-American Super Bowl Performers

There has been much controversy about Bad Bunny’s performance at the recent Super Bowl. Many targeted his nationality and the language he speaks to justify why he should not be a part of the lineup.

Even Donald Trump and Jake Paul bashed Bad Bunny for this same reason. However, it is a baseless ground to criticize the Puerto Rican artist, because there have been many non-American singers who have performed in the past.

Here I'm sharing the last 35 years of NFL halftime shows. We've had Latino performers before many times and there was zero controversy.

Why?

Because the performances were in English, inclusive, and the entire stadium was energized and connected.

Enrique Iglesias

In 2000, there were many international artists, including Enrique Iglesias, the Spanish pop icon. He shared the stage with Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, and Phil Collins, an English musician. This was a massive hit that entertained millions with such a diverse collaboration.

Coldplay

Coldplay took the opportunity to perform at the 2016 Super Bowl 50 halftime show. But they also called some legendary guest artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and more. This was a groundbreaking lineup, and the show turned out to be an absolute hit.

However, one can hardly deny that Beyoncé stole the show with powerful messaging, as pointed out by the Guardian.

Shakira

2026 is not the first time Latin artists have performed at the Super Bowl. In 2020, Shakira, the Colombian artist, took the stage with Jennifer Lopez, whose parents are from Puerto Rico. Their stint became such a hit that they even garnered four Emmy nominations, of which they won one.

6 years ago today, Bad Bunny was invited as a special guest to perform with Shakira at the Super Bowl. Next week, he will make history with a second appearance at the event, headlining his own Halftime Show.

Not to mention, this performance drew a massive viewership of 103 million on Fox, as mentioned by Variety.

The Weeknd

In 2021, Canadian singer The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV halftime show. He came with a unique and unrestrained performance that even Pitchfork labeled as a “Fever Dream for the Whole Family.” Though they also point out how it was more memorable for its symbolic nature, rather than becoming a straight crowd-pleaser.

According to Rolling Stone, Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show was the 8th BEST HALFTIME SHOW IN HISTORY "RiRi rocked all the way solo, untouchably cool on her flying stage, because all she needed was her own superhuman DGAF charisma."

Rihanna

Rihanna’s solo routine at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show is still one of the most loved and viewed. The Barbadian artist proved her star power by running through her biggest hits in 2023. On top of that, she performed while being pregnant with her child, as confirmed by the Grammys.

Ironically, Bad Bunny is more American than any of these artists. The Jones‑Shafroth Act gives US citizenship to anyone who is born on or after April 25, 1898. According to Newsweek, Bad Bunny, who was born in 1994, makes the cut.