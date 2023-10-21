Top 10 Extravagant Things the Beckhams Have Purchased Over the Years:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, are one of the industry’s hottest couples. The two of them tied the knot in 1999 and have since then been inseparable. When they met, both were quite successful individuals in their respective endeavors. Victoria was a part of the famous girl band, 'Spice Girls' while David was a pioneer in Football. Through the years, the two of them have amassed a combined wealth worth $514 Million according to Marca. Having this amount of wealth has some pretty luxurious perks. Take a look at the ten most expensive items that the Beckhams own as per The Richest:

1. David Beckham's Modern Art Collection:

Image Source: YouTube | @sothebys

One of Beckham's shared interests includes a clear passion for modern art by famous names in the world of creativity. Each masterpiece they own is a culmination of brilliance and intellect for color. They have collected several art pieces from visionary artists such as the famous Banksy, Damien Hirst, Sam Taylor, Dinos Chapman, and Tracey Emin over the years. And pieces from these collections in no way come cheap. An estimated value for the art owned by Victoria and David is said to be clocked at over $30 Million for the moment.

2. Beckham(s) Super-Expensive Haircuts:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

David Beckham is known for his suave persona and his charming looks that often leave people weak in the knees. Although he’s easy on the eyes, an attractive feature about the retired football player is his haircut. Although he now sports a buzz cut, before the present hairdo David flaunted very well-groomed hair. But, even with hair, he spares no expense whenever he gets it done. And sources reveal that he spends a whooping $6000 on getting it cut or appropriately styled. Another possible reason he shells out that much money is because of his endorsement with a brand known as ‘Brylcreem’ that required him to always sport stylish hair.

3. Luxe Car Collection:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

The Beckhams not only have great taste in art and fashion but also have a very fine passion for automobiles. They’ve been known to splurge occasionally on cars of different categories such as vintage, sports, and even cruisers. He reportedly owns two cars each from Rolls-Royce - the Phantom and Ghost models, and Bentle - the Continental SuperSport and Mulsanne models. Apart from these ultra-luxe car brands, he owns an Audi R8, Range Rover Evoque, Hummer H2, and so many more to add to this collection. Each car is reportedly worth way more than $5.2 Million.

4. Christmas Trees and Decor for The Holiday:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

The Beckham family go all out during Christmas. They often have a huge private bash and spend heaps of money on it in the process. Apart from shelling out money on the soiree itself, they’re very big on aesthetics and only get the best of the best for Christmas. In 2011, they purchased 6 different Christmas Trees followed by top-notch baubles and lights to decorate the tree with. As per reports, Victoria and her hubby made a trip to the famous Fortnum & Mason establishment for the mentioned festivities. The shop is known to be a hotspot shop for all celebs to get their decor at. And so the two ended up with a bill of Nearly $50,000.

5. David Beckham's Tattoo's:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Dunn

As mentioned earlier, while David indeed pays to have his incredible hair styled and cut, he spends just as much when it comes to his tattoos. The businessman is renowned for being inked from his neck, and torso and has a full sleeve of tattoos on both his arms. David reportedly has over 60 tattoos spread across his body! Each signifying a different meaning. For instance, in honor 10th anniversary, David decided to get Victoria’s name with roses across the borders etched in the memories of his skin. Getting a tattoo in general from a reputed and skilled person may cost a small fortune. In David’s case, he’s spent a fortune of $84,000.

6. The Gold-Plated iPhone:

Image Source: YouTube | @inspireluxury

Victoria loves her accessories and gadgets as much as anyone and is just as tech-savvy. She often posts videos and pictures of memories precious to her on social media. When it comes to spending on a phone, in an ordinary situation one wouldn’t possibly spend more than $1000 for a good phone. Victoria has allegedly spent $30,720 for her custom-made Gold-Plated Apple iPhone 4 Elite. This statement piece’s case is made up of 24-karat solid gold and has all the regular features such as presented by the brand.

7. David Beckham's Favorite Designer Watch:

Image Source: YouTube | @watchfinder

As emphasized earlier, both David and Victoria have a keen sense of style and panache. Their eye for all things luxe yet appealing is to be appreciated. When it comes to watches David’s taste is no different. He seems to have an earnest desire for these delicate and masterfully crafted devices that tell time. He’s passionate about owning numerous designer watches from all the top brands in the world. But has a favorite one that he often sports on special occasions. And that’s none other than the Patek Philippe Celestial watch. This decadent piece is made up of authentic crystal and platinum. And costs approximately $250,000. Apart from the precious metal, it's one of the rarest ever pieces to be produced, hence the price.

8. The Enchanting Bulgari Necklace:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

David and Victoria have one of the classiest love stories ever and whenever they’ve been spotted in public, they appear to be more enchanted with each other. The two are big on grand [and subtle] gestures to show their appreciation. One of the ways they show affection is by buying each other gifts. However, the one gift that fans to this day remember is the time David gifted Victoria an $8 Million stunning Bulgari Necklace in 2006. The reason for such a staggering price is the dexterously placed diamonds and rubies across the length of it. The striking red rubies perfectly matched Victoria’s fiery dress that she once wore.

9. Victoria Beckaham's Wedding Dress:

Image Source: Instagram | @davidbeckham

Weddings are perhaps one of the most special and joyous moments in a couple’s life. Taking that step towards eternity surrounded by friends and family, is a very awe-inspiring moment. But apart from that, one thing that the groom and audience present most look forward to is when the bride walks down the aisle in the highlight of the evening: the dress. Victoria’s divine-looking dress was a sight for sore eyes. Surprise Surprise, it was a gorgeous Vera Wang design that made Victoria the belle of the ball. Her outfit for the day cost a whopping $100,000.

10. The Ultra-Rare Hermes Bag:

Image Source: Sothebys

Bags are possibly a person’s most priced possessions and are one of the many articles that reflect their preference in style. Victoria is often spotted with some pretty fancy bags in public. She’s spotted with luxe brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Givenchy, Coach, Valentino, and more. Each bag comes with a pretty hefty price tag but one of the most expensive ones is impressively owned by Victoria. Yet another gift from her precious hubby, David gifted her a rare Albino Nile Crocodile Himalayan Hermes Birkin Bag which is worth $110,000. This is reportedly the rarest bag from the brand ever produced given that its cost is primarily due to the 245 individual diamonds present on it. Her whole collection of luxe bags is said to be valued at over $2 Million.

